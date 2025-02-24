Technology News
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Price Charts Show Volatility

Bitcoin is presently priced at $95,630 (roughly Rs. 82.8 lakh) on global exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 12:01 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Price Charts Show Volatility

Photo Credit: Pexels

The valuation of the sector stands at $3.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 27,298,513 crore)

Highlights
  • Tether, Binance Coin saw losses
  • USD Coin, Binance Coin registered price dips
  • Leo, Monero logged gains
Bitcoin on Monday, February 24 showed losses on both national and international exchanges alongside most other cryptocurrencies. Over the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin dropped by 1.20 percent on international exchanges. With this, its price presently stands at $95,630 (roughly Rs. 82.8 lakh) on global platforms. The price of Bitcoin saw a drop of under one percent on Indian exchanges such as CoinDCX and CoinSwitch among others on Monday. Bitcoin is hovering around $96,984 (roughly Rs. 84 lakh) on national exchanges, as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360.

“Over the weekend, Bitcoin nearly reclaimed the $100,000 (roughly Rs. 86.6 lakh) mark, before correcting below $95,000 (roughly Rs. 82.3 lakh) following the $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 12,131 crore) crypto hack on Friday. This incident triggered mass withdrawals from investors, affecting altcoins such as Ethereum, XRP, and Solana. In the next few days, BTC may experience slight volatility if it falls below the critical $94,000 (roughly Rs. 81.4 lakh) support level,” Alankar Saxena, CTO and co-founder of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Ether fell by one percent over the last day and is trading at $2,732 (roughly Rs. 2.33 lakh) on international platforms. On Indian exchanges, the value of ETH stands at around $2,757 (roughly Rs. 2.38 lakh).

“Ethereum quickly bounced back to $2,800 (roughly Rs. 2.42 lakh), showing strong resilience. However, investors must remain cautious as the market digests the impact of the hack. In the next few days,” Saxena noted.

The crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 showed most altcoins trading in losses over the weekend. These include Solana, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot.

Chainlink, Avalanche, Stellar, Litecoin, and Uniswap also registered losses on the price charts.

The overall crypto price chart dropped by 1.20 percent over the last 24 hours. Presently, the valuation of the sector stands at $3.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 27,298,513 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Only a small bunch of cryptocurrencies managed to retain gains on the price chart amid the ongoing phase of market volatility. These include Tron, Leo, Monero, Cronos, Iota, and Braintrust saw gains.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
