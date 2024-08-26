Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected

Apple has finally announced the iPhone event date, September 9. The company is expected to make hardware announcements, including the new iPhone 16 series, a new Apple Watch (or Watches if the new Ultra is accompanied) alongside a new Apple AirPods, as per rumours.

The event has a tagline of "It's Glowtime", which could be a reference related to Apple Intelligence. The upcoming iPhone 16 series will be the first from Apple to feature artificial intelligence out-of-the-box.

Notably, recent reports indicated that Apple may keep its event on September 10, but to everyone's surprise, the company announced the launch date a day earlier than expected. The event venue is the Steve Jobs Theater, which will be live-streamed on YouTube. For people planning to watch this launch online can stream it on YouTube at 10:30 PM IST on September 9, 2024.

Apart from the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to make a bunch of announcements, including new Apple Watch models and new AirPods. The company will also finally reveal the availability dates for iOS 18 and other latest software updates.

Based on rumours, the new iPhone 16 series will include four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year, the company is expected to introduce an Action button on all its models, replacing the iconic alert slider on basic iPhones for the first time. Last year, the Action Button was introduced on the Pro models.

The biggest talk of the town is Apple Intelligence, the company's all-new AI push through its latest-gen hardware. Apple gave a sneak peek into iOS 18 at WWDC, but we can expect the company to share more details at the September 9 event.