Technology News
English Edition

Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected

Apple has sent out invites for its upcoming iPhone 16 series launch event next month.

By Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 August 2024 22:57 IST
Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
Highlights
  • The iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced
  • New Apple Watch and more hardware likely to be announced
  • The Apple event starts at 10:30 PM IST on September 9
Advertisement

Apple has finally announced the iPhone event date, September 9. The company is expected to make hardware announcements, including the new iPhone 16 series, a new Apple Watch (or Watches if the new Ultra is accompanied) alongside a new Apple AirPods, as per rumours.

The event has a tagline of "It's Glowtime", which could be a reference related to Apple Intelligence. The upcoming iPhone 16 series will be the first from Apple to feature artificial intelligence out-of-the-box.

Notably, recent reports indicated that Apple may keep its event on September 10, but to everyone's surprise, the company announced the launch date a day earlier than expected. The event venue is the Steve Jobs Theater, which will be live-streamed on YouTube. For people planning to watch this launch online can stream it on YouTube at 10:30 PM IST on September 9, 2024. 

 

Apart from the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to make a bunch of announcements, including new Apple Watch models and new AirPods. The company will also finally reveal the availability dates for iOS 18 and other latest software updates. 

Based on rumours, the new iPhone 16 series will include four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year, the company is expected to introduce an Action button on all its models, replacing the iconic alert slider on basic iPhones for the first time. Last year, the Action Button was introduced on the Pro models. 

The biggest talk of the town is Apple Intelligence, the company's all-new AI push through its latest-gen hardware. Apple gave a sneak peek into iOS 18 at WWDC, but we can expect the company to share more details at the September 9 event.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, apple event
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain. With a breadth and depth of knowledge in the field, he's done extensive work across news, features, reviews, and opinion pieces. But what's truly inspiring about Ketan is how he spends his free time. He's often found gazing at snow-capped mountains from over 20,000 feet while sitting on the hood of his car, taking in the breathtaking beauty of nature. His passion for the great ...More
eRupee CBDC Has Amassed 5 Million Users in Retail Pilot, Set for More Programmability: RBI Governor

Related Stories

Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  3. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online
  4. Google Pixel 9a Early Leak Suggests New Rear Camera Layout
  5. WazirX Users Can Access 66 Percent of Their INR Funds Starting Today
  6. Honor Magic 7 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC; More Details Leak
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro May Launch With These Specifications in China
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets This Critical Heart Monitoring Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  2. eRupee CBDC Has Amassed 5 Million Users in Retail Pilot, Set for More Programmability: RBI Governor
  3. Arc Search AI Mobile Browser Confirmed to Get an Android App Soon
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  5. WazirX Opens INR Balance Withdrawals, Users Can Access 66 Percent of Funds
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, May Come With Intel Lunar Lake Chip
  7. Apple Retains LG Innotek for Supplying Folded Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series: Report
  8. Samsung Adds Bixby Voice Assistant to Its Bespoke AI Home Appliances
  9. Realme Note 60 Launch Date Set for August 30; Design, Colourway, Key Features Revealed
  10. Apple’s AI-Powered Tabletop Robotic Device May Function as Video Conferencing and Remote Home Security Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »