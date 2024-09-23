Technology News
Mpox Vaccines Prequalified by WHO, Shipped to Africa to Contain the Outbreak

Mpox vaccines have reached Africa, but the virus’s increasing spread raises serious concerns.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 September 2024 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ CDC

On September 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) authorised the use of the Jynneos vaccine

  • Mpox vaccines arrive in Africa to combat rising outbreaks
  • Congo reports significant increase in mpox cases among children
  • Concerns grow over mpox’s rapid spread and mutation potential
The recent arrival of mpox vaccines in Africa marks a significant step in the fight against the disease, which has surged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On September 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) authorised the use of the Jynneos vaccine, produced by Bavarian Nordic. This vaccine is intended to address the alarming rise in mpox cases across the continent, particularly as the outbreak spreads from Congo to neighbouring countries. The ongoing situation has raised concerns among health experts about the virus's evolving nature.

Understanding the Current Outbreak

Historically, mpox was known to infect individuals sporadically, primarily through contact with infected animals. However, in recent years, the dynamics have shifted. Jean Nachega, an epidemiologist at the University of Pittsburgh, highlighted that clade I variants of the virus are now spreading more efficiently between humans, including through sexual networks. As of September 13, approximately 6,000 confirmed mpox cases have been reported in 15 African countries, with over 700 fatalities attributed to the virus.

Concerns About Vaccine Efficacy

Despite the introduction of the vaccine, significant challenges remain. Ayoade Alakija, an infectious diseases physician and chair of the African Union's Vaccine Delivery Alliance, emphasised the need for comprehensive healthcare strategies beyond vaccination alone. WHO, in a press release, prequalified the MVA-BN vaccine and it is being sent to Africa. 

The MVA-BN vaccine can be administered in people over the age of 18 years as a two-dose injection given four weeks apart, as per WHO.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that around 10 million doses are required to manage the outbreaks effectively. However, the efficacy of existing smallpox vaccines against clade I variants of mpox remains uncertain.

The Path Forward

To curb the transmission of mpox, understanding its dynamics is crucial. Many confirmed cases have emerged in children under the age of 15, raising further questions about the virus's transmission routes. Without adequate vaccination and public health measures, the threat of mpox will persist in Africa, necessitating a united effort to protect vulnerable populations.

 

