The Health Ministry has confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus, specifically the West African clade 2, in a recent patient. The case, verified on September 9, 2024, is travel-related and not part of the ongoing global public health emergency involving clade 1 of the virus. This case is an isolated incident, similar to the previous 30 cases reported in India since July 2022. The patient, a young male with recent travel history to a country experiencing Mpox transmission, is currently in isolation at a designated healthcare facility and remains stable.

Health Ministry Guidelines

Apurva Chandra, Health Secretary, stated that public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively underway to contain the situation. The Ministry has written to all States and Union Territories, emphasising the need to train healthcare workers, particularly those in skin, STD, and NACO clinics, in identifying symptoms, following protocol for case management, and reporting cases promptly.

Transmission and Symptom Trends

According to the World Health Organisation, the primary mode of transmission for Mpox in the current outbreak is through sexual contact, followed by non-sexual person-to-person contact. Common symptoms include rashes and fever. The median age of affected individuals is 34, and over half of the cases involve individuals living with HIV.

Precautions and Public Awareness

Chandra has also highlighted the need for better community awareness and timely reporting of suspect cases, with State AIDS control societies being alerted. While the current outbreak is classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the risk of it spreading beyond Africa remains moderate. Health screening at airports and hospital-based surveillance have been ramped up to detect suspect cases.