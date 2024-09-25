Technology News
English Edition

India Reports First Case of Highly-Transmissible Mpox Clade 1b Variant in Kerala

Kerala reports India’s first mpox clade 1b case, a new highly transmissible strain confirmed in a 38-year-old man.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 September 2024 11:12 IST
India Reports First Case of Highly-Transmissible Mpox Clade 1b Variant in Kerala

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ parthsawant01

Highlights
  • India confirms first mpox clade 1b case in Kerala
  • Highly transmissible mpox strain detected in man returning from Dubai
  • 66 contacts monitored, none showing symptoms yet
Advertisement

India has recorded its first case of the new mpox strain, known as Clade 1b, in Kerala. This new strain is highly transmissible and has been connected to the mpox outbreak in Africa. The case involves a 38-year-old man from Kerala who recently returned from Dubai. Mpox, a contagious virus previously called monkeypox, causes painful skin lesions and can lead to serious health complications if left untreated.

Case details and response in Kerala

Manisha Verma, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, confirmed that the patient from Malappuram district has been diagnosed with the clade 1 strain. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. Health authorities are tracking and monitoring individuals in contact with the patient. This includes around 29 friends, family members, and 37 passengers who travelled with him on the same flight. So far, none of them have shown symptoms, according to local officials.

In the past two years, India has reported more than 30 mpox cases linked to the older, less infectious clade 2 strain. Earlier this month, another case of the new strain was detected in a man from Haryana, who has since been discharged after receiving treatment. The virus spreads through close human contact, including skin-to-skin contact, sexual activity, and respiratory droplets.

Government advisory and preventive measures

The federal government has issued an advisory urging all states to be on high alert for possible mpox cases. To aid in diagnosis, 35 laboratories have been set up across the country for testing. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further transmission.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mpox, clade 1b
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 With Up to 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

India Reports First Case of Highly-Transmissible Mpox Clade 1b Variant in Kerala
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nothing's Phone 3 Spotted in the Ear Open Launch Video
  3. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  4. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Vivo V40e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  6. Moto G Stylus 5G (2025) Leaked Render Shows Larger Rear Camera Module
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked
  8. Nothing OS 3.0 Will Bring New Customisation Options and These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Get New Feature That Uses Gemini AI to Create Memory Recaps
  2. Microsoft Launches ‘Correction’, an AI Feature That Can Detect and Fix AI Hallucinations
  3. Marshall Monitor III ANC Headphones Launched in India in Collaboration With Billie Joe Armstrong: Specifications, Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Binance Claims It Helped ED Crack Fiewin Gaming Scam that Defrauded Players of $47.6 Million
  6. Motorola ThinkPhone 2025 Design, Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP68 Rating
  7. OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode With Human-Like Emotive Speech Rolling Out to All Paid ChatGPT Users
  8. Snapchat Partners With Google to Deploy My AI Powered by Gemini, Adds Computer Vision Capabilities
  9. Wear OS 5 Update Rollout Begins for Google Pixel Watch 2 and Older Models: What’s New
  10. Redmi Watch 5 Lite With 1.96-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »