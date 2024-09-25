India has recorded its first case of the new mpox strain, known as Clade 1b, in Kerala. This new strain is highly transmissible and has been connected to the mpox outbreak in Africa. The case involves a 38-year-old man from Kerala who recently returned from Dubai. Mpox, a contagious virus previously called monkeypox, causes painful skin lesions and can lead to serious health complications if left untreated.

Case details and response in Kerala

Manisha Verma, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, confirmed that the patient from Malappuram district has been diagnosed with the clade 1 strain. He is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. Health authorities are tracking and monitoring individuals in contact with the patient. This includes around 29 friends, family members, and 37 passengers who travelled with him on the same flight. So far, none of them have shown symptoms, according to local officials.

In the past two years, India has reported more than 30 mpox cases linked to the older, less infectious clade 2 strain. Earlier this month, another case of the new strain was detected in a man from Haryana, who has since been discharged after receiving treatment. The virus spreads through close human contact, including skin-to-skin contact, sexual activity, and respiratory droplets.

Government advisory and preventive measures

The federal government has issued an advisory urging all states to be on high alert for possible mpox cases. To aid in diagnosis, 35 laboratories have been set up across the country for testing. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further transmission.