Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health

OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health

The four-person team of the Torch startup will also be joining OpenAI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 January 2026 16:23 IST
OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health

Photo Credit: X/@IlyaAbyzov

It is unclear whether the tech stack of Torch will also be used for OpenAI for Healthcare

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Torch was building a unified medical memory for AI use
  • OpenAI acquired Torch in a deal exceeding $100 million
  • The company recently unveiled ChatGPT Health
Advertisement

OpenAI announced the acquisition of Torch, a healthtech startup, on Monday. The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant also stated that the technology will be used to improve ChatGPT Health, its healthcare-focused solution for end users. The acquisition is interesting since one of the Co-Founders of the startup has claimed that the deal cost the ChatGPT-maker north of $100 million (roughly Rs. 902.2 crore). Notably, OpenAI has been aggressively pushing into the healthcare sector since the start of the year 2026.

OpenAI Acquires Torch

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced the acquisition of Torch, adding, “Bringing this together with ChatGPT Health opens up a new way to understand and manage your health.” In addition to purchasing the startup, the AI giant is also onboarding the entire staff of Torch, which comprises four people.

Interestingly, Torch is a nascent startup that was founded in 2025 and has not launched any product in the market. Describing what the team was building, Co-Founder Ilya Abyzov said in a post, “We designed Torch to be a unified medical memory for AI, bringing every bit of data about you from hospitals, labs, wearables, and consumer testing companies into one place.”

Based on this description, OpenAI will likely use the data (or memory) streamlining technology and integrate it in ChatGPT Health, so that when users upload multiple large documents, the chatbot can still respond to them without losing the context or making an error. But the question that remains is why the AI giant decided to pay more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 902.2 crore) for a technology that it could have developed in-house. Notably, the financials of the deal was revealed by Co-Founder Adrian Aoun in a LinkedIn post.

“I can't imagine a better next chapter than to now get to put our technology and ideas in the hands of the hundreds of millions of people who already use ChatGPT for health questions every week,” added Abyzov.

Notably, OpenAI has also introduced an enterprise suite for healthcare institutions, ChatGPT for Healthcare. It comes with a dedicated GPT-5-powered AI platform and an OpenAI application programming interface (API) that will enable not only hospitals and doctors, but also developers working in the healthcare space to access AI for a wide range of tasks. It is not clear if Torch's tech stack will also be used for this offering.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, Torch, ChatGPT Health, ChatGPT, Acquisition, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge

Related Stories

OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: See Price, Offers
  3. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Go on Sale
  4. NoiseFit Pro 6R With Up to Seven Days Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  6. Tata Punch Facelift Launched with Major Tech Upgrades and Updated Design
  7. This Realme P Series Phone Could Launch in India With a 10,000mAh Battery
  8. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  9. Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Offer Discounts on These Laptops, Tablets
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Reportedly Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades; Specifications Leak
  2. Realme P Series Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Spotted on BIS Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  3. OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health
  4. Oppo A6c China Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
  5. Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge
  6. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  7. Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
  8. One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online
  10. NoiseFit Pro 6R Launched in India With Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Built-In GPS Support: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »