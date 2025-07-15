Technology News
NASA Deploys High-Tech Aircraft to Support Texas Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts

NASA deploys aerial assets with advanced sensors to support Texas flood relief with real-time imaging and damage assessments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 July 2025 23:15 IST
NASA Deploys High-Tech Aircraft to Support Texas Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts

Photo Credit: NASA/Morgan Gridley

WB-57 aircraft departed from Ellington Field on July 8, 2025 for conducting aerial surveys

Highlights
  • NASA aircraft survey flood-hit areas with high-res DyNAMITE imaging
  • UAVSAR radar collects data across key Texas river basins
  • Real-time flood data shared with FEMA and local emergency teams
NASA deployed two aircrafts to help state and local authorities in the continuing recovery operations, in response to the flood near Kerrville, Texas. The aircrafts are from NASA's Disasters Response Coordination System, and is activated to support the emergency response for flood and is closely working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the humanitarian groups Save the Children and GiveDirectly, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Persistent cloud-cover over there has made it quite difficult to capture the clear satellite images.

NASA Deploys Aircraft with Advanced Sensors for Texas Flood Response

As reported by NASA, if this can be done, the NASA's Airborne Science Program can concur a series of flights to fetch observations of te impacted areas. NASA is sharing this data with emergency response teams to inform the search and rescue efforts and help in resource allocation and decision making. WB-57 aircraft departed from Ellington Field on July 8, 2025 for conducting aerial surveys. The aircraft is loaded with the DyNAMITE which is known as Day/Night Airborne Motion Imager for Terrestrial Environments sensor.

Real-Time Data and Imagery Aid Emergency Teams and Flood Recovery Efforts

The DyNAMITE views the Guadalupe River and many miles of the surrounding area, and provides high-resolution imagery which is important to evaluate the damage and support coordination of the foundation-based recovery efforts. This system enables the real-time data collection and analysis, which enhances the situational awareness and enhancing emergency response times.

Further, the agency's Uninhabited Aerial Vehicle Syntehtic Aperture Radar (UAVSAR) aboard the Gulfstream III. UAVSAR is managed by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and is planning to collect the observations over the Guadalupe, San Gabriel, and Colorado river basins on three weekdays, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It can penetrate the vegetation to see water that sensors are unable to detect. The goal of the team is to characterise the flood extent of flood and help the understanding of the damage amount within communities.

Further, the Disasters are being coordinated with FEMA, the local responders and the Texas Division of Emergency Management for ensuring the data is quickly delivered to the decision making people on the ground. The data is being shared on the NASA Disasters Mapping Portal as soon as it is available.

 

Comments

NASA Deploys High-Tech Aircraft to Support Texas Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts
