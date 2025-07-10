Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Early Deals on iPad Air, MacBook, Other Apple Products Now Live

Amazon Prime Day 2025 will conclude on July 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 17:13 IST
Buyers can benefit from bank offers and exchange offers

  • Apple products will be available for discounted prices during Prime Day
  • The sale is exclusive to Prime members
  • Shoppers can use coupon discounts and exchange offers
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is set to kick off in India on July 12. Ahead of the event, Amazon is offering some early discounts on Apple products. The iPhone 15 is confirmed to be available at lowered prices during the upcoming sale, but some early deals are now live on iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other accessories. Buyers can also take advantage of bank discounts and no-cost EMI options during the sale. The Prime Day sale is limited to Amazon Prime members and will end on July 14.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has unveiled early deals on select Apple products. The Mac Mini with M4 chip is currently available for Rs. 53,990, instead of the original price of Rs. 59,900. It has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Apple Watch Series 9 is available for Rs. 44,499, down from Rs. 74,900. Apple's laptop lineup is also listed with significant discounts. Additionally, iPad Air, Magic Mouse, and other Apple products are also available with limited-time offers.

Besides direct discounts, Amazon is offering several additional benefits to further reduce the effective price of Apple products during the sale. The online marketplace is partnering with ICICI and SBI Bank cards to provide an additional 10 percent savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions. Shoppers can use coupon discounts and exchange offers. They can get additional cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Here's a roundup of some of the best Prime Day Early Deals on popular Apple devices.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best Early Deals on Apple Products 

Product Name List Price Sale Price Amazon Link
Apple 2024 Mac Mini (M4) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 53,990  Buy Now
MacBook Air 15 M3 (2024) Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,27,990 Buy Now
iPad Air 11-inch (M2) Rs. 1,09,900 Rs. 94,999 Buy Now
iPad Air 13-inch (M3) Rs. 89,900 Rs. 81,900 Buy Now
Apple iMac Desktop Computer (2024) M4  Rs. 1,74,900 Rs. 1,57,949 Buy Now
iPad Air 11-inch (M3 chip) Rs. 59,900 Rs. 51,900 Buy Now
Apple Watch Series 9 Rs. 70,900 Rs. 44,499 Buy Now
Apple Magic Keyboard  Rs. 19,500 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Apple Magic Mouse  Rs. 9,500 Rs. 8,900 Buy Now

 

