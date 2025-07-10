Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale is set to kick off in India on July 12. Ahead of the event, Amazon is offering some early discounts on Apple products. The iPhone 15 is confirmed to be available at lowered prices during the upcoming sale, but some early deals are now live on iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other accessories. Buyers can also take advantage of bank discounts and no-cost EMI options during the sale. The Prime Day sale is limited to Amazon Prime members and will end on July 14.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has unveiled early deals on select Apple products. The Mac Mini with M4 chip is currently available for Rs. 53,990, instead of the original price of Rs. 59,900. It has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Apple Watch Series 9 is available for Rs. 44,499, down from Rs. 74,900. Apple's laptop lineup is also listed with significant discounts. Additionally, iPad Air, Magic Mouse, and other Apple products are also available with limited-time offers.

Besides direct discounts, Amazon is offering several additional benefits to further reduce the effective price of Apple products during the sale. The online marketplace is partnering with ICICI and SBI Bank cards to provide an additional 10 percent savings on payments made through their cards and EMI transactions. Shoppers can use coupon discounts and exchange offers. They can get additional cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Here's a roundup of some of the best Prime Day Early Deals on popular Apple devices.

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Best Early Deals on Apple Products

