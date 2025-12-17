Technology News
English Edition
  iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report

iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report

Apple is reportedly redesigning the successor to the iPhone Air with one notable hardware upgrade that might make it more appealing to customers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2025 14:05 IST
iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report

iPhone Air has a 48-megapixel single rear camera

Highlights
  • Apple has cancelled the trial production of iPhone Air 2 last month
  • iPhone Air 2 was earlier set to launch alongside Pro and foldable models
  • The handset runs on Apple's A19 Pro chip
Apple's iPhone Air was launched in September as the company's thinnest-ever smartphone. Since then, we have been seeing different rumours about its successor, the purported iPhone Air 2. Apple has been developing the second-generation iPhone Air with a second rear camera, according to a report. The Cupertino-based company reportedly plans to launch the iPhone Air 2 in 2027, and the handset is being redesigned because of the lower-than-expected demand for the first-generation iPhone Air. 

iPhone Air 2 Could Come With a Dual Camera Setup

The Information reports that Apple is working on a redesigned version of its slim smartphone, for the second-generation iPhone Air. Tentatively named the iPhone Air 2, this handset is said to be equipped with a second camera, which could join the 48-megapixel sensor that arrived on the first-generation handset.

The iPhone Air 2 will also reportedly launch at a lower price point. The current iPhone Air starts at $999 in the US and Rs. 1,19,900 in India. The addition of a second lens and lowering the price could make the new phone more appealing to customers.

The report, citing unnamed people working on the device at Apple and its suppliers, states that Apple had cancelled the trial production of the second-generation iPhone Air last month, originally planned for a fall 2026 launch. Internally codenamed V62, the iPhone Air 2 was earlier projected to launch alongside the Pro and new foldable models. The company is now targeting a Spring 2027 release for the model.

Poor sales of the iPhone Air reportedly prompted Apple to redesign the iPhone Air 2. Trial production of the model could restart as early as March, led by Luxshare in Kunshan, China. Further, Apple is also said to be working on at least eight new iPhones slated for release between 2026 and 2027.

Previously, analysts claimed that iPhone Air is the poorest performer in the iPhone 17 lineup. The handset runs on Apple's A19 Pro chip and features a 6.5-inch display with ProMotion technology. It measures 5.6mm in thickness and features an 18-megapixel front-facing camera. It is backed by a 3,149mAh battery.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone Air 2, iPhone Air, iPhone Air Specifications

Further reading: Apple, iPhone Air 2, iPhone Air, iPhone Air Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram for TV Launched With Support for Reels, Multiple Accounts on Amazon's Fire TV Devices

