NASA Astronaut Records Timelapse of Red and Green Auroras From Space

NASA astronaut captures vibrant red and green auroras from Dragon Endeavor spacecraft in a timelapse video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 October 2024 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Matthew Dominick/X

Highlights
  • NASA astronaut shares red and green auroras from space
  • Timelapse of auroras captured from Dragon Endeavor spacecraft
  • Auroras caused by solar activity interacting with the atmosphere
NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick recently shared a breathtaking timelapse video featuring vivid red and green auroras from space. The mesmerising footage was captured aboard the Dragon Endeavor spacecraft on 8 October, as it orbited the Earth. These natural light displays, known as auroras, occur due to solar activity interacting with Earth's atmosphere, creating stunning visuals that can be seen from both the ground and space. Dominick shared his experience in a post, offering a glimpse into his view from the spacecraft's window.

Auroras Captured from Dragon Endeavor

Dominick filmed the dazzling auroras while looking out of the window of Dragon Endeavor, which was docked near the International Space Station (ISS). He explained that his view also featured the Dragon Freedom spacecraft, enhancing the surreal quality of the footage. “Red and green aurora appear to dance as we fly by Dragon Endeavour's window with Dragon Freedom in view,” Dominick noted in his post. The vibrant display was a result of solar activity, which has recently intensified.

Life Aboard the Dragon Endeavor

Dominick gave insights into his current living arrangements aboard the spacecraft, mentioning that since the arrival of Crew-9, he had moved out of his quarters on the ISS and into the Dragon Endeavor. He also described how the view from the spacecraft, particularly during the aurora display, made his experience unforgettable. Dominick expressed that the spectacular auroras made staying docked an easy decision, as undocking earlier would have meant missing the stunning sight.

Capturing the Perfect Shot

The team dedicated significant time to capturing the auroras, taking thousands of images over multiple nights to ensure they achieved the perfect settings and lighting for the timelapse. The video quickly garnered attention from viewers worldwide, many of whom were left in awe of the natural beauty and the unique perspective provided by the footage.

 

Further reading: NASA, Auroras, Dragon Endeavor, Matthew Dominick, Space
