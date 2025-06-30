Technology News
NASA’s Chandra Reveals Stunning Multi-Wavelength Image of Andromeda Galaxy

Chandra’s latest view of Andromeda merges light from multiple observatories, revealing galactic secrets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 June 2025 23:40 IST
NASA’s Chandra Reveals Stunning Multi-Wavelength Image of Andromeda Galaxy

Photo Credit: ESANASA/JPL-Caltech/WISE, Spitzer, NASA/JPL

Chandra offers a new X-ray view of the Andromeda galaxy in a multi-wavelength image

Highlights
  • The composite image shows Andromeda’s core in multiple light spectra
  • Chandra detects a flare near M31's black hole, bright in X-ray emission
  • Tribute paid to Vera Rubin’s pioneering dark matter observations
NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory provides a new look at the Andromeda galaxy in this multi-wavelength image that includes X-ray, ultraviolet, optical, infrared, and radio images and illustrates the “collaboration of light” across the spectrum. The structure and future fate of the Milky Way are modelled with the help of Andromeda, which is 2.5 million light years away. This combined image not only shows high-energy radiation from a supermassive black hole but also provides a clear view of the arms and core of M31 in remarkable detail. The light is transformed into a sound with a sonification video, bringing another level of sensation.

Chandra X-ray Data Reveals Black Hole Flares and Dark Matter Legacy in New View of Andromeda

As per NASA's Chandra team, the X-ray observations — alongside data from ESA's XMM-Newton, NASA's GALEX and Spitzer, Planck, IRAS, COBE, Herschel, and more — reveal distinct galactic features. Notably, a flare detected in 2013 from Andromeda's supermassive black hole showed enhanced X-ray emission. The data also honours astronomer Vera Rubin, whose M31 rotation studies led to the first convincing evidence for dark matter. Rubin is now commemorated on a 2025 U.S. quarter.

Among the release features is a signature sonification, with different categories of light — X-ray, ultraviolet, optical, infrared, and radio — translated into sound tones. Volume is controlled by brightness, pitch by frequency position. The result is a sound map of the galaxy's internal structure.

The Chandra programme for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington is managed by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Centre in Huntsville, Alabama. Chandra's overseer is the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

With this updated M31 panorama in hand, astronomers are in for a beautiful sight, but the broader population is also treated to a sight and sound experience that transports us to our Milky Way's closest galactic neighbour.

 

