Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Date Set for October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to Be Announced on October 23

Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Date Set for October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to Be Announced on October 23

Honor Magic 7 series is expected to include a base and Pro variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 11:04 IST
Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Date Set for October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to Be Announced on October 23

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 Pro is expected to succeed the Honor Magic 6 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 Pro may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
  • The handset may come with an IP68 or IP69-rated builf
  • The Honor Magic 7 Pro could get a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter
Advertisement

Honor Magic 7 series will be unveiled soon as successors to the Honor Magic 6 lineup. The company has announced the launch date for the phones, but not much else is officially known about them. However, details about the phone's camera, battery, display, chipset and build details had surfaced online recently. The series is expected to include a base and Pro variant. Meanwhile, Honor will be unveiling its Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 this month as well. Notably, Honor will launch the Honor X60 series and Honor Tablet GT Pro on October 16.

Honor Magic 7 Series, Honor MagicOS 9.0 Launch

Honor confirmed in a Weibo post that the Honor Magic 7 series will launch in China on October 30. In the same promotional post, the company announced that Magic OS 9.0, its upcoming UI skin based on Android 15, will be unveiled on October 23. This suggests that the Magic 7 series handsets may ship with MagicOS 9.0.honor magic 7 os 9 honor inline magic7seriesos

Details about the anticipated Honor Magic 7 lineup or the Magic OS 9.0 skin have yet to be revealed by the company. We can expect to learn more about them in the days leading up to the launch.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Honor Magic 7 series may launch with a vanilla model and a Pro variant, similar to the preceding Magic 6 lineup, which was introduced in China in January this year. Leaked specifications of the Magic 7 Pro handset had surfaced online recently. The phone may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Pro variant of the anticipated Honor Magic 7 series may sport a 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED screen with quad-curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Kunlun Glass protection. The display is tipped to support Honor's eye protection 3.0 and 8T LTPO technology.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 7 Pro could come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The third rear camera unit could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. For the front camera, the phone may carry a 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 3D depth sensor.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro will likely be backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 66W wireless charging. For security, the handset may get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 2D face recognition feature. It could come with an IP68 or IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic 7 Series, Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 Pro, Honor MagicOS 9.0, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Star Health Says It Received $68,000 Ransom Demand After Data Leak

Related Stories

Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Date Set for October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to Be Announced on October 23
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Open in India: Offers, Availability
  2. Apple Said to Launch a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Rival in 2027
  3. This Is Probably the Most Affordable 85-Inch Google TV in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Get Less Visible Display Crease
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Which is Better?
  6. Rare Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS Returns to Earth After 80,000 Years
  7. Missing Head of Prehistoric Millipede Finally Discovered by Researchers
  8. Honor Magic 7 Series, Honor MagicOS 9.0 Launch Dates Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Ericsson Said to Have Bagged New 5G Contract from India's Bharti Airtel
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: Price, Specifications
  3. Head of Prehistoric Car-Size Millipede Finally Discovered, Sheds Light on Unsolved Evolutionary Link
  4. NASA's Europa Clipper Mission Launch Today: How to Watch it Online, Details, and More
  5. Ancient Burial Mound in Siberia Discovered With Evidence of Human Sacrifice: Study
  6. Elista 85-Inch Google TV With 4K HDR Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring India Launch Confirmed, Pre-Reservations Go Live: Offers, Benefits, Availability
  8. Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Specifications Leaked; Display, Charging and Processor Details Tipped
  9. Hubble Space Telescope Finds Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Mysteriously Oscillating in Size and Speed
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Tipped to Feature Less Visible Display Crease
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »