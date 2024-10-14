Honor Magic 7 series will be unveiled soon as successors to the Honor Magic 6 lineup. The company has announced the launch date for the phones, but not much else is officially known about them. However, details about the phone's camera, battery, display, chipset and build details had surfaced online recently. The series is expected to include a base and Pro variant. Meanwhile, Honor will be unveiling its Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 this month as well. Notably, Honor will launch the Honor X60 series and Honor Tablet GT Pro on October 16.

Honor Magic 7 Series, Honor MagicOS 9.0 Launch

Honor confirmed in a Weibo post that the Honor Magic 7 series will launch in China on October 30. In the same promotional post, the company announced that Magic OS 9.0, its upcoming UI skin based on Android 15, will be unveiled on October 23. This suggests that the Magic 7 series handsets may ship with MagicOS 9.0.

Details about the anticipated Honor Magic 7 lineup or the Magic OS 9.0 skin have yet to be revealed by the company. We can expect to learn more about them in the days leading up to the launch.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Honor Magic 7 series may launch with a vanilla model and a Pro variant, similar to the preceding Magic 6 lineup, which was introduced in China in January this year. Leaked specifications of the Magic 7 Pro handset had surfaced online recently. The phone may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Pro variant of the anticipated Honor Magic 7 series may sport a 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED screen with quad-curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Kunlun Glass protection. The display is tipped to support Honor's eye protection 3.0 and 8T LTPO technology.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 7 Pro could come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The third rear camera unit could be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. For the front camera, the phone may carry a 50-megapixel sensor alongside a 3D depth sensor.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro will likely be backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 66W wireless charging. For security, the handset may get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 2D face recognition feature. It could come with an IP68 or IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

