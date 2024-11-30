Technology News
Oppo Working on Three Smartphones With Up to 7,000mAh Batteries, Tipster Claims

Realme has also been tipped to launch a smartphone with a 7,00mAh battery in December.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 November 2024 15:19 IST
Oppo Working on Three Smartphones With Up to 7,000mAh Batteries, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 Pro (right) has a considerably large 5,910mAh battery

  • Oppo is tipped to be working on phones with large batteries
  • One of the three handsets is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The purported Oppo phones could offer support for up to 100W charging
Oppo is working on three smartphone models that could be equipped with considerably large batteries — at least by today's standards. While we've started to see handsets with 6,000mAh batteries in 2024 alongside a shift towards using silicon carbon batteries, a tipster claims that the Chinese phone maker is already developing two smartphones that could pack up to 7,000mAh batteries. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that another company could launch a phone with a 7,000mAh battery as soon as next month.

Oppo's Smartphones Could Pack Large Batteries With Support for 80W Charging

 According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Oppo's "next high performance new phone" will be equipped with large batteries. The user leaked information about three handsets that are in development, and all three models are equipped with batteries with higher capacities than its current flagship lineup.

oppo large battery weibo oppo

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The first of the three smartphones listed by the tipster could be equipped with a 6,285mAh battery (or 6,400mAh typical). Meanwhile, the company is said to be working on another handset with a larger 6,850mAh battery (7,000mAh typical). Both these models are said to offer support for 80W charging.

The tipster also claims that a third smartphone with a dual cell 6,140mAh battery (6,300mAh typical) is also in development. While this model is smaller than the other two handsets, it could arrive with 100W charging support.

A recent report suggests that a smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery might be launched in December. Realme has set a December 11 launch date for the upcoming Realme Neo 7 handset, and a recent leak suggests that the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip and a 7,000mAH battery.

It's worth noting that there has been no word from Oppo about any upcoming smartphones equipped with large batteries, so it's worth taking these claims a grain of salt. The tipster has a good track record when it comes to sharing details of unreleased smartphones, so we might hear more about these purported handsets in the coming months.

