NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Ancient Rock Sample on Mars' Jezero Crater

NASA’s Perseverance rover uncovers an ancient rock sample in Jezero Crater, possibly dating back billions of years.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 17:00 IST
NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Ancient Rock Sample on Mars' Jezero Crater

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission, which aims to bring collected samples back to Earth

Highlights
  • Perseverance rover collects unique Silver Mountain rock sample
  • Sample may date back 4 billion years to the Noachian period
  • NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission faces delays until at least 2040
A rock sample with previously unseen textures has been collected by NASA's Perseverance rover during its ongoing exploration of the Jezero Crater on Mars. The sample, named “Silver Mountain,” measures 2.9 centimetres and has been described as a rare geological find. It was retrieved from an area believed to hold remnants of Mars' deep past, offering insights into the planet's ancient geological history. The discovery was confirmed through images captured by the rover's Sample Caching System Camera (CacheCam).

Significance of the Silver Mountain Sample

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the rocks in this region are considered some of the oldest found in the solar system. These formations, thought to date back to the Noachian period around 4 billion years ago, were likely brought to the surface following an ancient impact event. Scientists have suggested that such rocks could provide crucial information about Mars' early crust and its geological evolution.

Exploring Mars' Geological Past

As reported by Space.com, research has indicated that the Jezero Crater, where the rover has been operating since 2021, may have once hosted liquid water. Previous samples collected in the area have shown chemical traces of past water interaction, which is a key indicator in the search for potential signs of ancient microbial life. The newly acquired sample is expected to contribute valuable data regarding Mars' environmental history.

Challenges in Returning the Samples to Earth

NASA's Mars Sample Return mission, which aims to bring collected samples back to Earth for detailed analysis, has faced significant obstacles. Rising costs and operational complexities have led to delays, with the return timeline now pushed to at least 2040. A revised strategy is expected to be decided by 2026. Meanwhile, China has announced plans for its own Mars sample return mission, which could potentially deliver samples by 2031.

Further reading: Perseverance Rover, Mars, NASA

