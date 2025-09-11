NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Potential Signs of Life in Mars Rock Sample

Exciting hints about potential ancient life have been discovered by NASA's Perseverance rover, which has been investigating the Red Planet's ancient lake basin, the Jezero Crater, since 2021. Iron-rich minerals (vivianite and greigite) that are commonly linked to microbial activity on Earth have been found in a sample known as Sapphire Canyon that was drilled from the clay-rich Cheyava Falls outcrop, according to a recent peer-reviewed study. In September 2025, the findings were presented at a NASA press conference. Scientists describe these “leopard spots” as potential biosignatures but emphasise that non-biological processes could also explain the features.

Clues in the Mars Rock

According to the new study, the key specimen, nicknamed “Cheyava Falls”, was found in Jezero's Bright Angel formation. Images show millimetre-scale “leopard spots” embedded in red mudstone. High-resolution analysis found each spot rich in vivianite (iron phosphate) and greigite (iron sulfide).

On Earth, vivianite forms around decaying organic matter and some microbes produce greigite. These minerals were the product of organic carbon redox chemistry, which is frequently fueled by microorganisms on Earth. Scientists warn that similar mineral pairs can form through normal geochemistry in the absence of life.

Scientific Significance

These results imply that the ancient lake environment on Mars was more hospitable than previously believed. The discovery involved relatively young sedimentary rock, implying that habitable conditions might have persisted later in Jezero's history. Yet confirming any biosignature requires much more evidence. Perseverance has already collected the Sapphire Canyon core sample; researchers stress that only detailed laboratory analysis on Earth can confirm its origin.

Future Mars Sample Return missions aim to retrieve such cached rocks for more detailed analysis on Earth. For now, the evidence is highly tentative. NASA scientists emphasise that extraordinary evidence will be required to confirm any past Martian life.