NASA’s Perseverance Rover Spots Megaripples, Proof Mars' Soil Is Still Shifting

Perseverance has imaged giant Martian megaripples at Kerrlaguna in Jezero Crater.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 August 2025 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Perseverance rover spotted giant sand waves—megaripples—revealing Mars’s winds and climate shifts

  • Perseverance imaged rare Martian sand waves called megaripples
  • Ripples reveal clues to Mars’s winds, frost, and past climate shifts
  • Findings aid future exploration and resource use on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has spotted a field of giant sand waves, known as megaripples, on Mars. The rover recently imaged reddish-tan and bluish sandy ridges at a site called Kerrlaguna in Jezero Crater. These unusual dunes can reach about three feet (1 meter) high, bigger than beach ripples but smaller than the largest sand dunes. Scientists say such formations show that Martian winds still shape the planet today. As NASA notes, “On Mars, the past is written in stone, but the present is written in sand.” The discovery highlights that the Red Planet's surface is still actively changing.

The Mystery of Martian Megaripples

According to NASA, Megaripples are long ridges of sand about one meter tall, left over from when Mars had a thicker atmosphere and stronger winds. Many have since become inactive, coated by coarse grains and dust that bind them in place.

The ripples at Kerrlaguna, for example, seem frozen in time. Unlike dunes on Earth that shift easily, these Martian dunes move extremely slowly — only about a meter every nine Earth years. These ancient wind-sculpted features hold clues to Mars's changing climate and hint at past frost or ice interactions.

Perseverance's Search for Clues

The rover arrived at the sandy Kerrlaguna site and began a detailed study of the dunes. Its instruments captured images and examined soil grains. SuperCam and Mastcam-Z cameras imaged the ripples up close while the MEDA weather station measured winds and temperature. Scientists focused on grain chemistry and any salt crusts on the sand, which could signal past moisture or frost.

Analyzing these dunes complements the rover's work on ancient rocks by revealing Mars's present climate. This isn't just academic: understanding Martian soil and atmosphere is vital for future explorers who might use local resources to survive. The Kerrlaguna study is a dress rehearsal for examining a larger ripple field farther along Perseverance's route.

 

Further reading: Mars, Perseverance Rover, NASA, Space, Science
