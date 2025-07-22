Vivo V60 is reportedly set to launch in India on August 12. The report also suggests that the rumoured handset will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3X telephoto sensor, which is in line with the phone's previous leaks. The expected price of the Vivo smartphone has also been tipped, suggesting that it could be a mid-range device. Recently, a tipster had posted the alleged renders of the Vivo V60 online, showing a pill-shaped rear camera island.

Vivo V60 price in India, availability (expected)

According to a report by SmartPrix, the Vivo V60 is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000. The phone will reportedly launch in the subcontinent on August 12. The company could offer it in three colourways - Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold, as per a recent leak. The phone was earlier tipped to launch in India on August 19.

The Vivo V60 is said to succeed the Vivo V50, which was unveiled on February 17. For comparison, Vivo V50 was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants were priced in India at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer offers the handset in Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options.

Vivo V60 specifications, design (expected)

The report highlighted that the rumoured handset could sport a flat 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The phone is said to support 90W fast charging, and run Funtouch OS, based on Android 16, out-of-the-box. It could also feature stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader for unlocking the handset, and IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

Recent leaked renders showed that the phone could get a ZEISS-branded triple rear camera setup. Now, the aforementioned report has suggested the camera specifications of the Vivo V60 as well. The handset will reportedly come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3X periscope telephoto sensor. For clicking selfies, it is said to get a 50-megapixel camera at the front.

Previous leaks suggest that the Vivo V60 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, paired with a 6,500mAh battery pack.

For context, the Vivo V50 sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits of peak local brightness. It features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, along with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. For cameras, the Vivo V50 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. It also gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera at the front.