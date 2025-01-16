Technology News
English Edition

Webb Telescope Tracks Formation and Expansion of Carbon-Rich Dust Shells in Star System

Data from the James Webb Space Telescope has shown 17 concentric shells expanding at regular intervals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 21:21 IST
Webb Telescope Tracks Formation and Expansion of Carbon-Rich Dust Shells in Star System

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak

Data from the James Webb Space Telescope has shown 17 concentric shells expanding at regular intervals.

Highlights
  • Rare blue lurker star found in the M67 open star cluster
  • Unusual rotation speed linked to stellar mergers in a triple system
  • Hubble detects white dwarf companion with high surface temperature
Advertisement

A system of two massive stars in the Milky Way, Wolf-Rayet 140, has been closely studied, revealing the formation and outward expansion of carbon-rich dust shells. Data from the James Webb Space Telescope has shown 17 concentric shells expanding at regular intervals, moving outward at a speed of approximately 1 percent of the speed of light. These findings provide insight into how elements essential for life, like carbon, are distributed across space, contributing to a broader understanding of cosmic evolution.

Dust Shell Movement Captured Through Observations

As per the latest report by NASA, the system consists of two stars in an elongated orbit. When these stars come closest, their stellar winds collide, compressing material and forming carbon-rich dust. As reported in an official press release by NASA, Emma Lieb, a doctoral student at the University of Denver and the study's lead author, noted that the consistent velocities of these shells were confirmed by Webb's detailed observations.

Over 14 months, these shells were shown to expand visibly, with the dust moving at over 1,600 miles per second. Jennifer Hoffman, a professor at the University of Denver and co-author of the study, highlighted how this system defies typical astronomical timelines, showing rapid changes on an annual scale.

Formation of Dust Linked to Star Dynamics

It was observed that the dust is generated every eight years as the stars reach their closest orbital point. Ryan Lau, an astronomer at NSF NOIRLab and co-author, stated that mid-infrared imaging was critical for detecting these cool dust formations. He emphasized the significance of capturing the dust formation process with unprecedented precision.

Future of Wolf-Rayet 140

The larger of the two stars, a Wolf-Rayet star, is nearing the end of its life and may explode as a supernova or collapse into a black hole. Lau pointed out that the survival of such carbon-rich dust could help answer questions about the origins of cosmic dust. These findings could play a key role in understanding the processes behind the creation of rocky planets and solar systems

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blue, NASA Hubble, M67 Cluster
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leaked Promo Images Confirm Key Design Changes

Related Stories

Webb Telescope Tracks Formation and Expansion of Carbon-Rich Dust Shells in Star System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  4. Oppo Find N5 Design Surfaces in Leaked Images; Might Look Like This
  5. HMD Fusion Review
  6. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
#Latest Stories
  1. Archaeologists Discover Ancient Artifacts in Iraq, Unlocking Secrets of Mesopotamia
  2. Satellite Captures Svalbard Bear Island's Rare Cloud Formations and Algal Bloom
  3. Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Found Behind Gas and Dust Across the Universe
  4. SpaceX Successfully Launches 131 Satellites on Transporter 12 Mission
  5. Webb Telescope Tracks Formation and Expansion of Carbon-Rich Dust Shells in Star System
  6. Flower of Evil OTT Release Date: Gripping K-Drama to Stream on This OTT Platform
  7. Anuja Short Film: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga's Project to Release on Netflix
  8. DJI Flip All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone With 4K Video Support, AI-Powered Subject Tracking Launched
  9. Google Workspace Subscription Prices Hiked, Gemini AI Features Added to All Plans
  10. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »