Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leaked Promo Images Confirm Key Design Changes

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to ditch its boxy design for a more rounded appearance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 09:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leaked Promo Images Confirm Key Design Changes

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the purported successor to last year's Galaxy S24 lineup

Highlights
  • Samsung will launch the devices at Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22
  • Promotional images of all three models leak ahead of debut
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with rounded corners instead of a boxy design
Samsung is scheduled to launch the next generation of Galaxy S series devices, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S25 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. Ahead of the anticipated debut, promotional images of all three models in the lineup — the base Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25+ and the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra — have been leaked. The images corroborate the key design changes the phones are expected to go through. Among them, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely come with the most radical transformation.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak

Tipster Evan Blass' latest leakmail contains promotional images of the purported Galaxy S25 models. The first image reveals the design of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, most of which remains unchanged from their Galaxy S24 series counterparts. The handsets appear to sport a similar camera unit as their predecessors, with three distinct lenses at the back that match the colour of the phones' rear cover as well as the frame.

galaxy 25 evan blass Samsung Galaxy S25

Leaked Promo Image of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

On the other hand, promo images suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may undergo more significant changes, ditching its boxy design which has become synonymous with Samsung's ‘Ultra' models in recent years for a more rounded appearance. It is teased to get thinner bezels than last year's model. The camera module at the back remains the same but with one key change — the colour of the lens rings.

As per the leaked image, they appear to match the colour of the phone's frame but not the rear panel. Meanwhile, the handset is still said to retain the quad camera setup offered by its predecessor, although there may be changes to the lenses this time around.

galaxy 25 ultra evan blass Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Leaked Promo Image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Samsung has officially teased that it will unveil the next big leap in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) experiences at Galaxy Unpacked. There's Galaxy AI — a suite of AI features like Live Translate, Note Assist, and Sketch to Image, which are exclusive to Galaxy devices. The company claims it will “redefine” what it means to be a true AI companion.


