  PS Plus Game Catalog April Lineup Revealed: Hogwarts Legacy, Blue Prince, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2

PS Plus Game Catalog April Lineup Revealed: Hogwarts Legacy, Blue Prince, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2

Blue Prince and the second part to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage arrive as launch titles on Game Catalog this month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 April 2025 13:00 IST
PS Plus Game Catalog April Lineup Revealed: Hogwarts Legacy, Blue Prince, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Games/ Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023

Highlights
  • Blue Prince and EA Sports PGA Tour will be arrive on PS Plus on April 10
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a two-part narrative adventure
  • Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tier members
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles for April have been revealed. Hogwarts Legacy leads the lineup of games joining the subscription service this month. The action-adventure title puts players right in the middle of the Wizarding World as a Hogwarts student who discovers the key to an ancient magic. The PS Plus Game Catalog will also add indie roguelike puzzle title Blue Prince, narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2, golf sim EA Sports PGA Tour, World War 1 shooter Battlefield 1 and more.

Blue Prince and the second part to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage arrive as launch titles on Game Catalog this month and will be playable from April 10 and April 15, respectively. EA Sports PGA Tour will also be accessible starting April 10, while the rest of the games coming to the service will be available from April 15 to members of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers.

Sony also announced games coming to the Classics Catalog this month for PS Plus Premium members on Wednesday. Bear in mind, April's PS Plus monthly games, which were announced last month, are still available on the service for all PS Plus subscribers.

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for April

Hogwarts Legacy joins Game Catalog in April, bringing a Wizarding World adventure set at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and its surrounding areas. Players join the school as a student and get to pick the house of their liking. As a young witch or wizard, you attend classes, learn to brew potions, perform spells and charms and take care of magical creatures.

Along with your friends at school, you uncover an ancient magic that threatens to destroy the Wizarding World. Hogwarts Legacy features a sprawling open world that can be traversed on foot, on flying brooms and magical creatures. Hogwarts castle is rendered with painstaking detail, allowing players to experience the magic first-hand and discover the school's many secrets. Hogwarts Legacy is available on both PS4 and PS5.

HOGWARTS LEGACY Hogwarts legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is set at Hogwarts and its surrounding areas
Photo Credit: Warner Bros./ Avalance Software

Blue Prince launches as a day one title on PS Plus Game Catalog on April 10, Thursday. The Roguelike puzzle-adventure title is set entirely in a single manor, Mt. Holly, where rooms constantly shift and change. Each closed door is a player decision on the room that waits behind it and the sum of these decisions determine your journey through the manor.

As the protagonist, players navigate the maze in search of the mysterious Room 46, picking up clues and permanent upgrades over each run. The more you explore, the more you find out about the manor's past. Blue Prince will be available on Game Catalog on the PS5 from April 10.

The second tape of the two-parter Lost Records: Bloom & Rage arrives as a launch title on PS Plus Game Catalog this month, as well. Tape 1 launched on Game Catalog in February; Tape 2 arrives on the service on April 15. Don't Nod's narrative adventure title follows the stories of four teenage girls, Swann, Nora, Autumn and Kat, as they uncover a secret in Velvet Cove in the summer of 1995.

The friends return to the town after 27 years to confront their past and reconnect with one another. The coming-of-age story features rich characters and a beautiful soundtrack that evokes 90s nostalgia. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 will be playable on the PS5.

bllue prince steam blue prince

Blue Prince is a roguelike puzzle adventure title set inside a manor with shifting rooms
Photo Credit: Raw Fury/ Dogubomb

EA Sports PGA Tour also joins the Game Catalog in April. Released in 2023, the sports sim lets players take part in competitions, including the four Majors — The Masters, PGA Championship, the US Open Championship and The Open as well as the race to the FedExCup — and drive their way to glory. Players can create and customise their golfer and master the 30 golf courses available in the game.

The game also brings new features, including Pure Strike, which attempts to replicate each professional golfer's unique swing and adds realism to the gameplay. EA Sports PGA Tour will be available on Game Catalog on PS5 from April 10.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5)

Blue Prince (PS5)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 (PS5)

EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5)

Battlefield 1 (PS4)

PlateUp! (PS4, PS5)

PS Plus Classics Catalog

Sony is adding two classic titles for PS Plus Premium subscribers in April — Alone in the Dark 2 and War of the Monsters. Both games will be available on PS4 and PS5 from April 15.

