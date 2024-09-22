Technology News
English Edition

New Group of Distant Objects Suggests Our Solar System May Have a Second Kuiper Belt

Astronomers have discovered a group of objects beyond the Kuiper Belt, suggesting the existence of a second, more distant belt in our solar system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 September 2024 10:00 IST
New Group of Distant Objects Suggests Our Solar System May Have a Second Kuiper Belt

Photo Credit: NASA/SOFIA/Lynette Cook

An illustration of the Epsilon Eridani system showing Epsilon Eridani b

Highlights
  • New objects beyond the Kuiper Belt suggest a second, larger belt exists
  • The discovery could reshape our understanding of solar system formation
  • There is a gap between 55 and 70 AU where no objects have been found
Advertisement

Recent astronomical discoveries suggest that our solar system could be much larger than previously thought, with the potential existence of a second Kuiper Belt beyond the one we know. Using the powerful Subaru telescope, astronomers have spotted 11 new objects orbiting far beyond the known Kuiper Belt, indicating the presence of a second belt, tentatively named "Kuiper Belt 2."

What is the Kuiper Belt?

The Kuiper Belt is a distant region of our solar system located beyond Neptune, stretching from about 33 to 55 astronomical units (AU). It contains icy bodies and comets that orbit the sun, and it was the primary target for NASA's New Horizons mission, which famously explored Pluto in 2015.

Beyond the known Kuiper Belt lies a vast, unexplored region of space, where scientists now believe more mysterious objects may exist.

New Discoveries Beyond the Kuiper Belt

Using Subaru's Hyper Suprime-Cam (HSC), scientists found 239 Kuiper Belt objects since 2020. However, the most significant discovery was 11 objects located between 70 and 90 AU from the sun, suggesting the existence of a second, more distant belt. This new belt could extend as far as 13.5 billion kilometers (8.4 billion miles) from the sun.

Notably, there is a gap between 55 and 70 AU where no objects have been found, further supporting the idea of a distinct second belt.

Implications for Our Understanding of the Solar System

This discovery could reshape our understanding of how the solar system formed. For years, scientists believed that the Kuiper Belt was unusually small compared to similar belts found in other planetary systems. However, the identification of Kuiper Belt 2 suggests that our solar system may be more typical and that its primordial nebula was larger than initially thought.

The discovery of Kuiper Belt 2 is still under investigation, but it hints at the possibility of more dwarf planets and even the long-theorized Planet Nine. As astronomers continue to observe these distant objects, we may uncover even more surprises in the outer reaches of our solar system as a preprint.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solar system, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers
SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Launch Delayed to September 26 for Final Preparations

Related Stories

New Group of Distant Objects Suggests Our Solar System May Have a Second Kuiper Belt
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Screens: Report
  2. Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Leaked; Company Teases Slim Display Bezels
  3. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Specifications and Price Range in India Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Primitive Humans in Scandinavia Used Boats Made Up of Animal Skins in 3500 BC, Study Suggests
  2. New Group of Distant Objects Suggests Our Solar System May Have a Second Kuiper Belt
  3. SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Launch Delayed to September 26 for Final Preparations
  4. Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Could Severely Damage Ground-Based Radio Telescopes, Says Study
  5. Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers
  6. WhatsApp Beta Introduces Feature to Block Messages From Unknown Accounts
  7. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays: Report
  8. Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Tipped, Company Teases Slim Display Bezels Ahead of Debut
  9. US SEC Intends to Seek Sanctions Against Elon Musk in Twitter Probe
  10. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options and Price Range in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »