SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Launch Delayed to September 26 for Final Preparations

SpaceX Crew-9's launch to the ISS is delayed to September 26, allowing for crucial prelaunch checks and adjustments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 September 2024 09:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA astronaut Nick Hague (left) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who comprise SpaceX Crew-9.

Highlights
  • SpaceX Crew-9 launch postponed to September 26 for final checks
  • NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Aleksandr Gorbunov will fly
  • Delayed launch ensures proper preparation for ISS crew rotation
The launch of SpaceX Crew-9, a significant mission to the International Space Station (ISS), has been delayed to September 26, 2024. This change allows teams to complete final prelaunch procedures and ensure all equipment is prepared. The delay also accounts for weather conditions and other prelaunch checks. The launch, initially set for August 18, will now occur no earlier than 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Mission Details and Crew

SpaceX Crew-9 is now scheduled to carry only two astronauts: NASA astronaut and U.S. Space Force commander Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Hague is set to become the first active Space Force Guardian to fly into space.

Originally, the mission was to include NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, but their seats will be occupied by mass simulators. Cardman and Wilson will be considered for future missions to the ISS.

Impact of the Delay

The delay follows issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which affected the planned return of ISS astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The astronauts, who arrived at the ISS aboard Starliner, will now return to Earth on SpaceX Crew Dragon. This adjustment ensures that their return is managed safely and effectively.

The Crew-9 mission's delay provides NASA with the necessary time to ensure that all systems are functioning properly and that the launch will proceed smoothly.

Looking Ahead

The new launch date allows for better preparation and ensures that Crew-9's mission objectives are met. With Crew-9 set to arrive at the ISS, the spacecraft will also provide a return route for the Starliner astronauts. This adjustment highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain ISS operations and crew rotations, ensuring that the space station remains fully operational and continues to support scientific research and international collaboration.

