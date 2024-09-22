Technology News
English Edition

Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers

Astronomers find extreme weather on WASP-76b, with iron winds and molten metal rain due to its proximity to its star.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 September 2024 07:00 IST
Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Javier Miranda

An illustration of the scorching hot exoplanet Wasp-76b which is ravaged by iron winds

Highlights
  • WASP-76b experiences extreme weather, including molten metal rain
  • Scientists discover powerful iron winds on the hot Jupiter planet
  • These findings help build new models of exoplanet climates
Advertisement

Astronomers have discovered that the exoplanet WASP-76b, located about 634 light-years away in the Pisces constellation, experiences extreme weather conditions unlike anything on Earth. With temperatures soaring to around 4,350 degrees Fahrenheit (2,400 degrees Celsius), the planet's atmosphere is ravaged by high-speed iron winds and molten metal rain. These findings highlight how truly alien the atmospheres of exoplanets can be, especially on "hot Jupiters" like WASP-76b.

Unique Atmospheric Phenomena

The exoplanet's close proximity to its star makes it tidally locked, meaning one side of WASP-76b is permanently facing the star. This dayside reaches extreme temperatures that vaporize iron, which is then carried to the planet's cooler nightside by powerful winds. Once there, the iron condenses and falls as molten metal droplets, creating an intense and hostile environment.

The discovery was made by a team of scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the PlanetS National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR PlanetS), led by Ana Rita Costa Silva, a doctoral student at the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço.

New Insights into Exoplanetary Climates

Using the ESPRESSO instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT), the team was able to observe and measure the iron winds in the planet's atmosphere. Christophe Lovis, an astronomer with UNIGE, noted that ESPRESSO's precision allowed the team to gather detailed information on WASP-76b's dynamic processes. The new findings will help scientists create 3D climate models, offering a better understanding of planetary climates beyond our solar system.

In conclusion, WASP-76b continues to reveal extraordinary details about exoplanet atmospheres, providing valuable insights into the weather patterns on planets outside our solar system. The discovery of iron winds and molten metal rain deepens our understanding of "hot Jupiter" planets, offering new perspectives on how extreme planetary climates can be.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Planets, Jupiter, Space, Science, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OTT Releases This Week: Agatha All Along, The Penguin, and More
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Review: Bassy With Big Battery

Related Stories

Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Launch on This Date
  2. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Screens: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Jupiter-Like Exoplanet With Iron Winds and Molten Metal Rain Discovered by Researchers
  2. WhatsApp Beta Introduces Feature to Block Messages From Unknown Accounts
  3. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive With 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays: Report
  4. Oppo Find X8 Series Launch Date Tipped, Company Teases Slim Display Bezels Ahead of Debut
  5. US SEC Intends to Seek Sanctions Against Elon Musk in Twitter Probe
  6. Infinix Zero Flip 5G Key Specifications, Colour Options and Price Range in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Launch on September 26
  8. Hacker Uses Telegram Chatbots to Leak Data of Star Health Insurance
  9. Qualcomm Said to Have Approached Intel About a Takeover in Recent Days
  10. Apple’s macOS Sequoia Update Reportedly Causing Issues With Multiple Security Tools
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »