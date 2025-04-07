Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Reportedly Wants to Acquire Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s Startup That’s Building a New AI Device

OpenAI Reportedly Wants to Acquire Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s Startup That’s Building a New AI Device

The AI device startup could reportedly cost OpenAI upwards of $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,288 crore).

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 20:35 IST
OpenAI Reportedly Wants to Acquire Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s Startup That’s Building a New AI Device

The AI startup is said to be building phone-like devices without screens and household gadgets

Highlights
  • OpenAI reportedly explored partnership options with the startup as well
  • The design of the AI device is reportedly being made by LoveFrom
  • Sam Altman’s stake in the AI startup is not known
Advertisement

OpenAI is reportedly discussing the possibility of buying CEO Sam Altman and Jony Ive's artificial intelligence (AI) startup. The unnamed startup was reportedly founded last year and is building AI-powered devices. One of the designs was rumoured to be inspired by the original iPhone, although its functionality could be different. At the moment, it is unclear whether the company has a working prototype for any of the rumoured designs. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI firm is considering a full acquisition as well as a partnership deal with the startup.

OpenAI Reportedly Considering Buying Jony Ive's AI Startup

According to The Information, OpenAI is considering purchasing Ive and Altman's secret AI startup. Ive formerly worked at Apple as the company's Chief Design Officer and is credited for the design language of the original iPhone, which was launched in 2007. Notably, the design language of the planned AI devices is said to be handled by Ive's company, LoveFrom.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the report claimed that OpenAI executives believe a full acquisition of the startup could cost the AI firm more than $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,288 crore). Additionally, OpenAI is said to be exploring options beyond acquisition, such as a partnership. However, the report did not mention the reason behind the company's interest in the startup.

The report also claimed that the AI startup is currently working on several product designs. One of them is said to be a phone-like device without a screen. Previous reports have claimed that the device could be inspired by the first iPhone. However, the publication adds that the device will not function as a phone. Apart from this, the startup is reportedly also working on product designs of AI-powered household gadgets.

In case the acquisition is finalised, the startup's product engineering team would also be included in the deal, the report claimed. However, it is said that former Apple designers Tang Tan and Evans Hankey might not join OpenAI.

As per a previous report, Ive was introduced to Altman through Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, one of the early clients of LoveFrom. The OpenAI CEO is reportedly not a co-founder of the company, but he is said to be involved with the project. However, his financial stake in the company is not known.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Jony Ive, Sam Altman, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Startup
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo T4 5G Key Features Surface Online Again; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Apple Appealing Against UK 'Back Door' Order, Tribunal Confirms

Related Stories

OpenAI Reportedly Wants to Acquire Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s Startup That’s Building a New AI Device
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Review: Excellent Value for Money?
  3. OnePlus 13T to Debut With Compact Flat Screen, Customisable Shortcut Key
  4. iPhone 17 Pro to Retain iPhone 16 Pro's Design With Minor Tweaks: Gurman
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  6. Vivo T4 5G Key Features Leaked Again; May Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  7. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ India Launch Date Announced
  8. FromSoftware Intends to 'Actively Develop' Single-Player Games, Says Miyazaki
  9. Gemini 2.5 Pro Now Available in Public Preview With Higher Rate Limits
  10. Vivo X200 Ultra, X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. 100-Year-Old Tortoise Starts His First-Time Fatherhood at Philadelphia Zoo
  2. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks April 22 With Fireballs and Clear Skies Expected
  3. SpaceX's Fram2 Mission Ends with Historic West Coast Splashdown
  4. OpenAI Reportedly Wants to Acquire Jony Ive and Sam Altman’s Startup That’s Building a New AI Device
  5. Vivo T4 5G Key Features Surface Online Again; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Motorola to Launch a Laptop in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  7. Redmi Buds 7S With Spatial Audio, Up to 32 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge European Price Details, Storage Variants Leaked
  9. The Duskbloods Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Says FromSoftware Not Moving Away From Single-Player Games
  10. Apple Appealing Against UK 'Back Door' Order, Tribunal Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »