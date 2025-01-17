Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars

Customers can avail of no-cost EMI options during the Amazon sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 January 2025 14:34 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony HT-S400 soundbar is available at a discount on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon sale offers 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI cards
  • JBL Cinema SB241 is available at a 53 percent discount for Rs. 6,999
  • Bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 can be unlocked on select purchases
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year. It kicked off on January 13 and ends on January 19, giving individuals only a few days to get their hands on the products in their wishlist. The sale brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products across consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and more. We have previously compiled the best deals on Bluetooth speakers, ANC headphones, and home theatre systems. But if a good soundbar is what you're looking for, then we have listed down some great options available at discounts during the Amazon sale from top brands like JBL, Samsung, and Sony.

One of the most notable deals currently available on Amazon is the JBL Cinema SB241. With a list price of Rs. 14,999, the e-commerce giant has introduced a 53 percent discount on the soundbar, taking its price down to Rs. 6,999. It boasts features such as 110W output, wired subwoofer, Dolby Digital audio, predefined equaliser, and the company's signature sound.

In addition to price cuts, interested buyers can also take advantage of bank benefits and no-cost EMI options to lower the effective sale price of the product during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. The sale offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card as well as up to five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Then there are bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 to be unlocked on purchases. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options to be availed of.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
JBL Cinema SB241 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
boAt Aavante Bar Orion Plus Rs. 21,990 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
Mivi Fort Q26 Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Zebronics Jukebar 1000 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 7,998 Buy Now
boAt Aavante Bar 610 Rs. 5,990 Rs. 1,699 Buy Now
JBL Cinema SB190 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Samsung HW-C45E/XL Rs. 25,990 Rs. 9,989 Buy Now
Sony HT-S400 Rs. 26,990 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
Sony HT-S400

Sony HT-S400

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to setup
  • Good remote, HDMI CEC support
  • Key connectivity options present
  • Loud, clean, balanced sound
  • Spacious soundstage
  • Bad
  • No advanced audio format support
  • No surround sound
  • Lacking in features
Read detailed Sony HT-S400 review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Sony, Boat, JBL, Samsung, soundbar, Sale Offers
