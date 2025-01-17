Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year. It kicked off on January 13 and ends on January 19, giving individuals only a few days to get their hands on the products in their wishlist. The sale brings lucrative deals on a wide range of products across consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and more. We have previously compiled the best deals on Bluetooth speakers, ANC headphones, and home theatre systems. But if a good soundbar is what you're looking for, then we have listed down some great options available at discounts during the Amazon sale from top brands like JBL, Samsung, and Sony.

One of the most notable deals currently available on Amazon is the JBL Cinema SB241. With a list price of Rs. 14,999, the e-commerce giant has introduced a 53 percent discount on the soundbar, taking its price down to Rs. 6,999. It boasts features such as 110W output, wired subwoofer, Dolby Digital audio, predefined equaliser, and the company's signature sound.

In addition to price cuts, interested buyers can also take advantage of bank benefits and no-cost EMI options to lower the effective sale price of the product during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025. The sale offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card as well as up to five percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Then there are bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 to be unlocked on purchases. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options to be availed of.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.