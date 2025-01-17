Technology News
Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Realme P3 5G may be equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2025 17:37 IST
Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 5G (pictured) was launched in India in April 2024

Highlights
  • Realme P3 series could include base, Pro and Ultra options
  • The vanilla variant may support up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • The Realme P3 Pro may launch in India in the third week of February
Realme P3 5G may launch in India soon as part of the company's third-generation P series of smartphones. The lineup is expected to include Pro and Ultra variants, alongside the standard model. Details about the Realme P3 Pro and Realme P3 Ultra, including their probable launch timeline as well as the expected RAM and storage options, have surfaced online over the past few days. Now, the expected colourways and RAM and storage configurations of the Realme P3 5G have been leaked.

Realme P3 5G India Launch, RAM, Storage and Colour Options

A 91Mobiles report claims that the Realme P3 5G bears the model number RMX5070. The launch timeline has not been tipped in the report, but the leaked details hint at an imminent arrival. Citing industry sources, the publication states that the base 6GB + 128GB option of the phone could be available in Comet Grey and Nebula Pink colour options.

The 8GB RAM variants of the Realme P3 5G are tipped to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options. While the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB version is expected to be offered in Comet Grey and Space Silver shades, the 8GB + 128GB option is said to come in all three colourways.

There are no more details about the vanilla Realme P3 5G available now. We may learn more about the handset in the upcoming weeks. Notably, the Realme P2 series did not include a base P2 model. The Realme P1 5G was the first model in the P series.

The Realme P3 Pro with the model number RMX5032 is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is tipped to launch in India in the third week of February. The top-of-the-line Realme P3 Ultra model with the model number RMX5030 is expected to support similar RAM and storage options. It may launch in the country by the end of January.

Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
