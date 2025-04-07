Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G are all set to launch in India on April 9. Just days ahead of the official debut, Realme has announced the early bird and limited period sale details of the new Narzo series smartphones. The Chinese smartphone brand is providing exclusive student benefits, launch offers, and special discounts on the smartphones. Both handsets are confirmed to ship with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, and they will go on sale via Amazon.

The early bird sale for the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will take place on Amazon and the Realme India website on April 9 from 6:00pm to midnight. The handset is confirmed to be available for a limited period sale alongside the Realme Narzo 80x 5G on April 11 from 6:00pm to midnight.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Student Offers

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000, while the Realme Narzo 80x 5G will cost less than Rs. 13,000. The company is assuring an exclusive student benefit for the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, worth Rs. 1,299.

Students can verify their student identity and avail an additional one-year screen damage protection at no extra cost during the first sale period. The purchase period for this offer will run from April 9 to April 18, and students have to finish their verification and benefit registration by April 28. Upon successful verification, an eligibility certificate coupon for the benefit will be added to their account, with the one-year screen damage protection being issued on May 8.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G runs on the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, while a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor powers the Narzo 80x 5G. They house 6,000mAh battery units and have an IP69 certification for water and dust resistance. The Pro model will support 80W charging, while the Narzo 80x 5G will offer 45W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is claimed to support 90fps for BGMI. The display of the phone is touted to deliver 4,500 nits peak brightness. It carries a 6,050mm sq VC Cooling System and has a 7.55mm thick profile. The Realme Narzo 80x 5G features 120Hz refresh rate display. It has a military-grade shockproof build.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G launch will take place on April 9 at 12pm IST and will be livestreamed via Amazon.

