Google moved the Gemini 2.5 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model to public preview last week. The Mountain View-based tech giant released its latest flagship tier AI model last month as an experimental preview with limited rate limits. But now, those using the Gemini application programming interface (API) or accessing the model via the Google AI Studio will get higher rate limits. The company also announced the pricing for the higher rate limits, and claimed that it is keeping them competitive.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Pricings Announced

In a blog post, Google said that it witnessed an early adoption of Gemini 2.5 Pro from developers, and due to this high demand, it is now expanding the access of the large language model (LLM) to developers. The tech giant said that the foundation model is now available as a public preview in the Gemini API in Google Studio with higher rate limits. Notably, the AI model is yet to be released on Vertex AI, and the company said it will be added to the platform shortly.

Coming to the pricing, Gemini 2.5 Pro is now available in two pricing tiers. The first is available with regular rate limits of 2,00,000 tokens or less. The second price tier kicks in once a developer has exhausted the regular rate limit and goes beyond that.

Within the regular rate limit, Gemini 2.5 Pro will cost $1.25 (roughly Rs. 107) per million input tokens and $10 (roughly Rs. 858) per million output tokens. The input tokens include text, images, audio, and videos, and the output price is adjusted for reasoning tokens.

Beyond the 2,00,000 token rate limit, developers will be charged $2.5 (roughly Rs. 214) for every one million input tokens and $15 (roughly Rs. 1,290) per million output tokens. Notably, the experimental version of the Gemini model continues to remain free with lower rate limits.

The tech giant says the model has been priced “competitively,” and comparing its prices to competitors, the Gemini 2.5 Pro model does appear to be significantly cheaper. For instance, Anthropic's flagship model, Claude 3.7 Sonnet, costs $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens.

Google's major rival in the AI space, OpenAI, charges even higher for its reasoning models. The o1 AI model has an input price of $15 per million input tokens and $60 (roughly Rs. 5,150) per million output tokens. However, the company does make a provision for cached input tokens and charges a discounted $7.5 (roughly Rs. 640) per million.