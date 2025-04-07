Vivo T4 5G is teased to launch in India later this month. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some key specifications and expected colour options for the upcoming handset. Now, another report has reiterated the launch timeline of the smartphone and suggested some features including display and chipset details. The Vivo T4 5G has been teased to come with a bigger battery and faster charging speed than the Vivo T3 5G, which packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo T4 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Vivo T4 5G is teased to get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and offer an AnTuTu score of over 8,20,000, according to a MySmartPrice report. The phone is tipped to sport a quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness, which is said to offer good visibility "even under harsh sunlight." An older leak suggested that the phone could have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The recent report claimed that the Vivo T4 5G will likely launch in India by the end of this month, that is, by the end of April. The handset could be priced similarly to the existing Vivo T3 5G, which was launched at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Earlier leaks hinted that the Vivo T4 5G could come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations and is tipped to be priced in the country between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

A previous report suggested that the Vivo T4 5G will likely be offered in India in Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey shades, where the former is tipped to come with gold accents around the circular rear camera module. It is expected to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back. The phone could offer a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo T4 5G will likely be equipped with an IR blaster as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is said to measure 8.1mm in thickness and weigh 195g. The phone could ship with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. It is tipped to be backed by a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.