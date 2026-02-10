Technology News
English Edition
  Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say

Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say

Scientists find radar evidence of a vast underground lava tunnel beneath Venus, hinting at hidden volcanic activity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2026 12:06 IST
Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say

Photo Credit: RSLab, University of Trento

Radar images suggest a massive underground lava tube beneath Venus’s volcanic surface.

Highlights
  • Radar data hints at an underground lava tunnel on Venus
  • Discovery challenges the idea of Venus as a dead planet
  • Future missions may confirm hidden volcanic structures
Scientists studying old radar data from NASA's Magellan mission believe Venus may contain a vast underground tunnel carved by volcanic eruptions. The structure, found beneath the planet's surface, seems to be a lava tube where hot material flowed and then drained out. If confirmed, that would be just the second lava tube ever reported on Venus and one more sign the planet is still geologically active. The find gives a unique glimpse into Venus's secretive interior and also helps planetary scientists learn more about how the Earth's nearest planetary neighbour has evolved over time.

Magellan Radar Maps Reveal Possible Lava Tunnel Beneath Venus's Volcanic Surface

According to a Nature Communications report, the researchers analysed radar images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft in 1990-92, which imaged Venus via radio waves that can penetrate dense clouds. The radar data showed long strings of pitted surface, which the researchers say are collapsed roofs of underground volcanic tunnels. One especially crisp detail was an object on the western flank of Nyx Mons, a huge volcano that is one of thousands scattered across the surface of Venus.

Scientists explained that such collapses create skylight-like openings, exposing empty spaces below the ground. The radar signal from this area closely matches patterns seen in lava tubes on the Moon and Mars. Analysis suggests the underground passage could stretch several dozen kilometres, though only part of it can be confirmed for now.

Future Radar Missions May Unlock Venus's Hidden Underground Volcanic Network

Venus is dotted with volcanoes, but obscuring clouds make it difficult to carry out direct observations, and there as well, radar is crucial. Future missions such as ESA's EnVision could confirm tunnel size and stability and also contribute to deeper subsurface exploration studies.

 

Further reading: Venus, volcanoes, lava tubes, planetary science, Magellan mission, space research
Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say
