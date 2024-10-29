Technology News
World’s Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study

A new report highlights that over one-third of tree species are threatened with extinction, requiring urgent action.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:11 IST
World's Tree Species at Risk of Extinction, Claims New Study

Photo Credit: Ushplash/Natalia Blauth

Over one-third of global tree species are nearing extinction, per the updated IUCN red list.

Highlights
  • 38% of tree species are threatened with extinction worldwide.
  • Urgent conservation action needed to save endangered trees.
  • COP16 discusses biodiversity crisis and conservation strategies.
A report by environmental scientists has revealed that over one-third of the world's tree species are on the verge of extinction, according to the updated International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. The findings, which underscore the scale of the biodiversity crisis, were shared at the UN COP16 biodiversity summit in Cali, Colombia. This global gathering aims to address the rapid decline of natural habitats and ecosystems. Human activities such as deforestation for agriculture and commercial logging are leading threats to tree species. Pests and diseases are also taking a toll, especially in temperate regions. The situation is severe to have major effects for other species that rely on trees for survival. This includes various birds, mammals and insects.

Conservation Efforts and Solutions

To fight against the crisis, conservationists at institutions like the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, are working on solutions such as seed banks and arboretum projects to preserve endangered tree species. Emily Beech of Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) expressed hope, citing new tools available for prioritizing on-the-ground conservation actions. Yet, the challenges remain immense, as trees in 192 countries are under threat, including species like magnolias, oaks, and ebonies.

Broader Impact on Wildlife

The updated red list also brought concerning news for other wildlife, such as European hedgehogs and migratory shorebirds, which are losing their habitats due to expanding agricultural land use. Four UK shorebird species, including the grey plover and the dunlin, have been added to the endangered category.

Global Response to Biodiversity Crisis

COP16 summit participants aim to make headway toward protecting 30% of global lands and seas by 2030. The conference highlights the urgent need for additional financial support and stronger national policies to preserve biodiversity. With the summit scheduled to conclude on 1 November, discussions continue on tackling these pressing environmental issues and shaping a sustainable future.

 

Further reading: Tree Conservation, Biodiversity, Environmental Protection, Extinction Risk, COP16
Gadgets 360 Staff
