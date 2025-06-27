Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Offer More RAM; iPhone 17 Lineup May Get 12GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 16GB of RAM in select markets.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2025 18:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Offer More RAM; iPhone 17 Lineup May Get 12GB RAM

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features 12GB RAM in India

Highlights
  • Apple could pack 12GB RAM in its iPhone 17 series
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ pack 12GB of RAM
  • The Galaxy S26 series is likely to launch in January next year
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is still months away from a potential launch, but a new leak suggests some key hardware upgrades on the devices. The flagship lineup, which is expected to include the vanilla Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is said to pack more RAM than their predecessors. The RAM upgrade is likely to handle all the improved and Galaxy AI features that are expected to be available with the new lineup. The leak also hints at the RAM details of the iPhone 17 series.

New Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Suggests RAM Upgrade

Tipster Jukan Choi (@Jukanlosreve), citing data from Macquarie Research, states that next year's Galaxy S26 series will pack 16GB of RAM. The new leak indicates that the upcoming Galaxy S series might be available in a 16GB RAM option in all markets. This would mark an upgrade over the existing Galaxy S25 series.

In the current lineup, only the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers 16GB of RAM in select markets, such as Korea and China. The vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ pack 12GB of RAM.

Further, the tipster claims that Apple will offer 12GB RAM option in its iPhone 17 series this year. The lineup, which is expected to include vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, could go official in September this year. This would be an improvement over the 8GB RAM in the current iPhone 16 models. Next year's iPhone 18 series is said to stick with 12GB.

The rumoured memory upgrade in the Galaxy S26 series could contribute to better performance of  Galaxy AI-powered features as well as multitasking, and gaming. This would allow Samsung to reinforce its position in the highly competitive smartphone space, especially against Chinese smartphone brands, many of which already offer smartphones with up to 24GB of RAM. Handsets like the OnePlus 13 and the Red Magic 10 Pro series are sold with up to 24GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 18, iPhone 17
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft to Replace Blue Screen of Death With Simpler Black Error Screen Later This Year
Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Offer More RAM; iPhone 17 Lineup May Get 12GB RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Announces Flash Sale in India With Free Data, Discounts
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Renders Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch
  4. Vivo X200 FE India Launch Teased; Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Feature More RAM
  6. Xiaomi AI Glasses With 12-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OTT Releases of the Week: Squid Game S3, Raid 2, Panchayat S4, and More
  9. Here Are The Best Deals of Steam Summer Sale 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Breakthrough Laser Tech Enhances LiDAR Accuracy and Gas Detection
  2. Canva Launches Deep Research Connector with ChatGPT, Introduces New Open MCP Server
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Offer More RAM; iPhone 17 Lineup May Get 12GB RAM
  4. Meta Reportedly Planning to Acquire Startup PlayAI and Some of Its Employees
  5. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India With Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. Maaman Now Available for Streaming on Z5: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Kaalidhar Laapata OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Online?
  8. Ironheart Streaming Now: What You Need to Know About Latest Marvel Mini Series
  9. Microsoft to Replace Blue Screen of Death With Simpler Black Error Screen Later This Year
  10. YouTube Introduces AI-Powered Search Results Carousel, Shows a Snapshot of Suggested Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »