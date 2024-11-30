Technology News
English Edition

NASA Restores Communications with Voyager 1, Ending 2023 Power Glitch

NASA has restored communication with Voyager 1, continuing its mission 15.4 billion miles from Earth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2024 15:51 IST
NASA Restores Communications with Voyager 1, Ending 2023 Power Glitch

Photo Credit: NASA

Communications have been restored with Voyager 1.

Highlights
  • NASA restores Voyager 1 communication after October glitch
  • Voyager 1 continues mission 15.4 billion miles from Earth
  • Data resumes from Voyager 1’s four remaining instruments
Advertisement

NASA has reportedly successfully restored communications with Voyager 1, the farthest spacecraft from Earth, following a disruption in October. The spacecraft, launched in September 1977, had been unresponsive due to a fault triggered by low power levels, causing it to switch to a transmitter NASA's Deep Space Network could not detect. The restoration, confirmed on November 18 as per a report, ensures that the probe, now 15.4 billion miles (24.9 billion kilometers) away, continues transmitting data from its four operational instruments.

Fault Triggered by Energy Constraints

A Space.com report indicated that the issue arose when engineers instructed Voyager 1 to activate a heater for its instruments. This led the spacecraft's fault protection system to switch off the primary X-band transmitter, as non-essential systems had already been deactivated to conserve energy.

The system then engaged a lower-power S-band transmitter, resulting in silence from the spacecraft. The restoration of the X-band transmitter has allowed data collection to resume, including from the Low-Energy Charged Particle Experiment and the Plasma Waves Experiment.

Aging Systems Showing Resilience

In recent years, Voyager 1 has faced several communication challenges, with garbled telemetry observed in 2022 and 2023. Its twin, Voyager 2, has also experienced disruptions, with a science instrument being turned off in September due to power shortages. Both spacecraft continue to operate well beyond expectations despite their declining power supply, which decreases by four watts annually.

A Legacy of Discovery

Since their launches, the Voyager probes have delivered unprecedented insights into the outer solar system, including detailed observations of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Now navigating interstellar space, the spacecraft are expected to continue their journey even after losing power entirely. According to NASA officials in statments, efforts to extend the probes' operational lifespan are ongoing as they approach their 50th anniversary in 2027.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Voyager 1, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13R Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground

Related Stories

NASA Restores Communications with Voyager 1, Ending 2023 Power Glitch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Tipped to Launch in IndiaÂ with This Price Tag
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  3. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: See Price
  4. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Leaks via Official Website, Hints at Features
  5. OnePlus 13R Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  6. [Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December
  7. Samsung Galaxy A16 Review
  8. NASA Restores Communications with Voyager 1, Ending 2023 Power Glitch
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Surprising Details of Westerlund 1 Star Cluster
  2. Evidence of Massive Solar Storm Strike on Earth 2,700 Years Ago Found in Tree Rings
  3. NASA Restores Communications with Voyager 1, Ending 2023 Power Glitch
  4. Oppo Working on Three Smartphones With Up to 7,000mAh Batteries, Tipster Claims
  5. Crypto’s ‘Middle Child’ Ethereum Flounders as Rivals Gain Ground
  6. OnePlus 13R Specifications Revealed via Geekbench Listing, Could Launch Soon
  7. OpenAI Sued by Canadian News Companies Over Alleged Copyright Breaches
  8. China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact
  9. Lithium Mining Could Have Drastic Impact on Water Quality and Environment, Says Study
  10. ISRO Deploys Satellites to Monitor Cyclone Fengal Which Is Moving Towards Tamil Nadu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »