Quantum Breakthrough Observed as Scientists Define Photon Shape for the First Time

For the first time, researchers have defined the shape of a photon --- a discovery with potentially profound quantum implications, study suggests.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2024 19:06 IST
Quantum Breakthrough Observed as Scientists Define Photon Shape for the First Time

Photo Credit: University of Birmingham/Benjamin Yuen

University of Birmingham researchers have identified the precise shape of a single photon

Highlights
  • Photon shape has been identified by researchers
  • This study advances understanding of light-matter quantum interactions
  • Findings could lead to enhanced sensors, solar cells, and quantum tech
A study conducted at the University of Birmingham has identified the precise shape of a single photon, reshaping how interactions between light and matter at the quantum level are understood. The study detailed in Physical Review Letters tells us how photons, or particles of light, are emitted and influenced by their surroundings, offering possibilities for significant technological advancements.

This achievement stems from addressing a longstanding challenge in quantum physics: the near-infinite ways photons can propagate in their environment. Researchers grouped these scenarios into manageable sets, enabling a model to describe not just how photons interact with their emitters but also how energy radiates into the far field. The findings also included the first-ever visualisation of a photon, achieved through complex calculations.

Complex Problems Made Solvable

Dr Benjamin Yuen, a physicist at the University of Birmingham and lead author of the study, explained that the team converted an otherwise insurmountable problem into a computationally solvable framework. As a result, they could depict the shape of a photon—a significant milestone in quantum physics.

Photon Emission Shaped by Environment

The study, published in the Physical Review Letters, also reveals the critical role of environmental factors, including geometry and optical properties, in defining a photon's characteristics. According to Professor Angela Demetriadou, co-author of the research, these influences extend to the photon's colour, shape, and likelihood of being emitted. The data, previously dismissed as background noise, now serves as a valuable source of information.

Advancing Light-Matter Applications

This discovery is expected to advance the design of nanophotonic technologies. Dr. Yuen highlighted its potential to develop improved sensors, solar cells, and systems for quantum computing. A more detailed understanding of light-matter interactions could also lead to breakthroughs in secure communication and molecular-level chemical processes.

By visualising a photon for the first time, the research establishes a foundation for future exploration, marking a significant step forward in understanding the quantum world.

 

Further reading: Photon Shape, Quantum Physics, Nanophotonics, Light-Matter Interactions, University of Birmingham
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

