Technology News
English Edition

Rising Droughts Threaten Agriculture, Energy, and Ecosystems Worldwide

Extreme droughts, worsening with climate change, challenge global agriculture and ecosystems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 21:00 IST
Rising Droughts Threaten Agriculture, Energy, and Ecosystems Worldwide

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Seaq68

Escalating droughts are disrupting agriculture, energy production, and ecosystems around the globe

Highlights
  • Droughts have expanded by 50,000 sq km annually since 1979
  • Climate change, increased temperatures, and rainfall shifts worsen
  • Tropical forests and woodlands show resilience to short-term droughts
Advertisement

Extreme droughts lasting several years have become increasingly frequent and severe over the past four decades, leading to significant disruptions in agriculture, energy production, and natural ecosystems. These prolonged dry periods have covered larger areas each year, as highlighted by recent meteorological assessments. The findings underscore the rising threats posed by climate change, with regions like northern Chile enduring a 14-year drought and southern Australia and parts of the United States also experiencing extensive dry spells. This intensification of droughts presents a growing challenge for environmental and economic sustainability worldwide.

Drought Trends and Contributing Factors

According to a study published in Science by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, drought-affected areas have expanded by 50,000 square kilometres annually since 1979. This change is attributed to increased temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns. As reported by WSL News, Lead researcher Dirk Karger,, has emphasised that multi-year droughts inflict substantial economic losses, particularly in agriculture and power generation, as reported by WSL News. The study also analyzed vegetation changes during these events using satellite data, revealing that grasslands show quick recovery, while forests may face prolonged damage due to severe water shortages.

Ecological and Global Impacts

Observations detailed in the study suggest that tropical forests and colder-climate woodlands exhibit some resilience to short-term droughts but suffer irreversible effects under extreme conditions. Field evaluations in Chile's Aconcagua region have revealed abandoned farmland and damaged plantations. Postdoctoral researcher Liangzhi Chen from WSL described the drought inventory, developed using high-resolution CHELSA climate data, as the most detailed compilation of drought events over the last 40 years. Philipp Brun, a co-author of the study, has pointed to rising global temperatures as a key factor exacerbating these droughts by increasing evaporation rates and altering rainfall distribution.

The research provides crucial insights for policymakers and environmental planners to prepare for and mitigate the effects of long-term droughts in vulnerable regions.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Drought, Climate Change, Agriculture
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Astronomers Observe Black Hole Reactivate, Emitting Jets of Plasma
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary ‘Small Surge’ Chip With Unknown Purpose

Related Stories

Rising Droughts Threaten Agriculture, Energy, and Ecosystems Worldwide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  2. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  3. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  4. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India
  5. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  7. Qualcomm Unveils a Seven Core Variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite
#Latest Stories
  1. Rising Droughts Threaten Agriculture, Energy, and Ecosystems Worldwide
  2. Realme Neo 7 SE Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site With Charging Speed Ahead of Debut
  3. Astronomers Observe Black Hole Reactivate, Emitting Jets of Plasma
  4. X and Bluesky Roll Out Vertical Video Feeds as TikTok Restores Service in the US
  5. Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs
  6. Crypto Industry Lists Regulatory Framework at the Top of Its Donald Trump Wish List
  7. Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes
  9. Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Raises Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »