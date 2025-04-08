Nothing Phone 3a series launched last month and one of its standout features was Essential Space. Activated via the new dedicated Essential Key, it acts as a one-stop solution to gather all sorts of data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes, and recall them using AI. While this feature was a nifty addition which was appreciated by users, a social media post suggests that some of them are running into monthly processing limits for the feature.

Essential Space's Monthly Processing Limit

User @AlphaDaemon1999 expressed their frustration over the discovery of the monthly processing limit on a post on Reddit. The post says that the user used the feature as intended; to save content ideas, set reminders, and track their daily expenses, before they hit the limit. The user emphasised that they read through all of the terms and conditions but did not find a reference to the maximum processing cap anywhere.

Other users also expressed their disappointment over this development, especially since it is a hardware inclusion and one of the most advertised features of the Nothing Phone 3a series. One user commented, “Never expected this. That's the USP of the product. When they have a cap on the USP, then there's no point in advertising as a unique feature.”

The monthly processing limit on the Essential Space suggests that the company could introduce a paid subscription for offering unlimited usage. However, this is not the first time that this has been hinted towards.

Following a teardown of the latest version of the Essential Space app, Android Authority discovered multiple strings that referenced "free trial" and "AI credits". The former suggests that users may be able to try out certain Essential Space features before a subscription fee is required, while the latter indicates that they would be able to spend money on credits to access certain AI features.

One of the strings read "start 1 year free trial", which suggests that the British OEM could offer a one year free subscription to the AI space before charging users for it.