Astronomers Observe Black Hole Reactivate, Emitting Jets of Plasma

A supermassive black hole reactivated, emitting jets of plasma after years of inactivity

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 20:00 IST
Astronomers Observe Black Hole Reactivate, Emitting Jets of Plasma

Photo Credit: Pixabay/AlexAntropov86

Radio telescopes detected intense bursts of radio waves, signaling the black hole's activation

Highlights
  • Supermassive black hole reactivates, emitting plasma jets
  • New data sheds light on black hole’s unusual behavior since 2018
  • Potential white dwarf companion may explain black hole's activity
A supermassive black hole located at the center of a distant galaxy has been observed turning back on after a period of dormancy, emitting jets of hot gas into space. This event, which occurred in the galaxy 1ES 1927+654, roughly 270 million light-years away, marks the first time such an event has been witnessed in human history. The black hole had been quiet since a flare-up in 2018 before suddenly resuming activity, captivating astronomers with its unusual behavior.

Jets Erupt from Supermassive Black Hole

According to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, radio telescopes detected intense bursts of radio waves, signaling the black hole's activation. As reported by Live Science, images captured from a network of telescopes in the U.S. revealed jets of plasma erupting from both sides of the black hole, traveling at approximately one-third the speed of light. The appearance of these jets has left researchers intrigued, as such an event was unexpected following years of inactivity. Eileen Meyer, associate professor of physics at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who led the radio observations, mentioned during an American Astronomical Society (AAS) press conference. On January 13, the black hole's sudden transformation from "radio quiet" to "radio loud" was a surprising and unprecedented development.

Unexplained X-ray Activity and Possible Star Interaction

Astronomers have been monitoring this particular black hole since its unexpected flare in 2018. During this time, its X-ray emissions became extraordinarily intense, but these fluctuations were followed by an equally sudden decline. In 2022, however, the X-ray signals started oscillating at regular intervals. Researchers speculate that a white dwarf star, possibly orbiting close to the event horizon of the black hole, could be interacting with it, shedding material that fuels the black hole's activity. These findings were also discussed during the American Astronomical Society (AAS) conference.

Future Studies and Potential Discoveries

The continued behavior of this black hole could yield valuable insights into the interactions between black holes and nearby stars. The presence of a potential white dwarf might also lead to the detection of gravitational waves, which could be captured by the upcoming Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) set for launch in 2035. These observations will be critical in unraveling the mysteries surrounding black hole dynamics.

 

Comments

Further reading: Black Hole, Supermassive Black Hole, Plasma Jets, X-ray Emissions, White Dwarf, Astronomical Discoveries
