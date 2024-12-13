Technology News
English Edition

Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices

Research reveals that moths use ultrasonic sounds from drought-stressed plants to guide their egg-laying, favouring healthier hosts

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 December 2024 16:00 IST
Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Siegella

When Moths Hear Plants Cry, They Make a Choice

Highlights
  • Drought-stressed plants emit ultrasonic sounds detectable by moths
  • Moths avoid laying eggs on plants mimicking stress signals
  • Findings may revolutionise pest management and crop protection
Advertisement

Research published on November 14 via bioRxiv has indicated that ultrasonic sounds produced by drought-stressed plants may play a role in the egg-laying decisions of female moths. It has been suggested that these high-pitched noises, undetectable by humans, are evaluated by moths to avoid dehydrated plants when selecting suitable hosts for their caterpillars.

The study was led by Rya Seltzer, an entomologist from Tel Aviv University, whose team investigated whether the ultrasonic clicking sounds of stressed plants could influence the behaviour of the Egyptian cotton leafworm moth (Spodoptera littoralis), as per a report by The New York Times. Experiments were conducted in controlled environments where moths were exposed to speakers emitting sounds mimicking those of dehydrated tomato plants. It was reported that in the absence of real plants, moths laid eggs closer to the speakers emitting these sounds.

Observations with Live Plants

In subsequent experiments, live tomato plants were introduced, with one side of the test arena containing a hydrated plant and the other a water-stressed plant. Moths were observed laying eggs more frequently on the healthier plants. A further setup involved placing hydrated plants on both sides while one side emitted artificial stress sounds. The moths were found to favour the silent plants over those accompanied by simulated stressed plant noises.

According to the researchers, this indicates that moths not only detect these ultrasonic signals but associate them with the physiological condition of the plants. It was further noted that moths raised entirely in laboratory conditions, with no prior exposure to plants, displayed this behaviour, highlighting its genetic foundation.

Implications for Pest Management

Biologist Björn Thorin Jonsson from the University of Graz told NYT that widespread and reliable acoustic cues could be utilised by insects to locate better resources. Fernando Montealegre-Zapata, a sensory biologist at the University of Lincoln, suggested that these findings could hold applications in agriculture. He questioned whether stress sounds could be employed to deter pests from laying eggs on healthy crops.

Rya Seltzer told the publication that this discovery may represent only the beginning of uncovering acoustic interactions between plants and insects. It was proposed that similar behaviours might be widespread among other insect species, with potential implications for ecological research and agricultural innovation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: plant acoustics, moth behaviour, pest management, drought stress, agricultural innovation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Parker Solar Probe to Break Records with Historic Sun Flyby on December 24
Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature
Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Adds New Video Call Effects and Group Calling Improvements
  4. Google Launches Android XR OS for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
  5. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  7. Naughty Dog's Next Game Is a New Retro Futuristic Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Series Now Available in New Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
  2. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  3. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  4. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  5. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  6. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  7. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  8. NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch
  9. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed
  10. Samsung Might Equip Galaxy S26 Series With Its In-House Exynos Chips in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »