Technology News
English Edition

Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation

Rocket Lab's latest launch finalises Kinéis' 25-satellite IoT constellation, enhancing global connectivity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 March 2025 21:46 IST
Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation

Photo Credit: Rocket Lab

On March 17, 2025, Rocket Lab launched the "High Five" mission with five satellites for Kinéis

Highlights
  • Rocket Lab launches final five Kinéis satellites, completing IoT network
  • Kinéis' 25-satellite constellation enables global data connectivity
  • Rocket Lab achieves fourth successful launch of 2025 with this mission
Advertisement

Rocket Lab successfully launched the final five satellites for the French technology company Kinéis, completing its "Internet of Things" constellation. The mission, named "High Five," lifted off on March 17 at 9:31 p.m. EDT from the company's launch site. The Electron rocket carried the satellites into orbit, reaching an altitude of 404 miles (650 kilometers) approximately 66.5 minutes after launch. The latest deployment finalises the 25-satellite network, which is designed to facilitate global data transmission by connecting remote objects across various industries.

Final Deployment for the Kinéis Constellation

According to the Rocket Lab, the "High Five" mission marks the culmination of the Kinéis satellite network. The first 20 satellites were launched over four separate missions in June, September, and November 2024, with an additional launch taking place in February 2025. The newly completed system enables real-time data transfer, supporting applications in maritime tracking, environmental monitoring, and industrial logistics.

Expanding Connectivity Through Satellite Technology

As per Rocket Lab's mission details, the Kinéis network allows objects worldwide to be connected and transmit crucial data efficiently. The technology aims to enhance decision-making processes by offering tracking, monitoring, and alerting functions. This constellation is expected to provide improved satellite-based IoT services, supporting industries that require reliable data transmission in remote areas.

Rocket Lab's Increasing Launch Frequency

Reportedly, Rocket Lab has recorded an active launch schedule, with the "High Five" mission being the fourth launch of 2025. Just days earlier, on March 14, an Electron rocket carried a radar satellite for the Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS. In 2024, the Electron vehicle completed 14 missions, the highest in its operational history. Two suborbital launches were conducted using the HASTE variant, designed for hypersonic testing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rocket Lab, Kinéis, IoT satellites, space technology, satellite launch, Electron rocket, New Zealand, global connectivity, space industry
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Zoom AI Companion Is Being Upgraded With Agentic Capabilities and New AI Features
Infinix Xpad GT Moniker, RAM, Storage Option Surfaces Online; May Launch Soon

Related Stories

Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y19e With 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Infinix Note 50X 5G Battery, Charging Details Revealed; Price Range Tipped
  4. CMF Phone 2 Alleged Hands-on Renders Suggest Upgraded Rear Camera Setup
  5. iPhone 17 Air Case Leak Hints at Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  6. HMD Barbie PhoneÂ With 2.8-Inch Display, Themed Accessories Launched in India
  7. Google Pixel 9a Uses an Older Modem Compared to Other Pixel 9 Models
  8. New HMD Smartphone Surfaces Online, Could Be the Pulse 2 Pro
  9. NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 Returns on Crew Dragon Freedom After 171 Days in Space
#Latest Stories
  1. Brahma Anandam Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
  2. A Complete Unknown OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Timothée Chalamet’s Biopic
  3. Touch Me Not Telugu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Sabdham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aadhi Pinisetty’s Horror Thriller
  5. Wolf-Rayet 104's Orbit Tilt Reduces Gamma-Ray Burst Threat, Study Finds
  6. Mount Spurr Volcano in Alaska Shows Signs of Possible Eruption
  7. Iguanas Travelled 5,000 Miles to Fiji on Rafts 34 Million Years Ago
  8. Atacama Telescope Reveals Most Detailed Cosmic Microwave Background Yet
  9. NASA, SpaceX Crew-9 Returns on Crew Dragon Freedom After 171 Days in Space
  10. Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »