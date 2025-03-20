Rocket Lab Launches Final Five Satellites for Kinéis' IoT Constellation

Rocket Lab successfully launched the final five satellites for the French technology company Kinéis, completing its "Internet of Things" constellation. The mission, named "High Five," lifted off on March 17 at 9:31 p.m. EDT from the company's launch site. The Electron rocket carried the satellites into orbit, reaching an altitude of 404 miles (650 kilometers) approximately 66.5 minutes after launch. The latest deployment finalises the 25-satellite network, which is designed to facilitate global data transmission by connecting remote objects across various industries.

Final Deployment for the Kinéis Constellation

According to the Rocket Lab, the "High Five" mission marks the culmination of the Kinéis satellite network. The first 20 satellites were launched over four separate missions in June, September, and November 2024, with an additional launch taking place in February 2025. The newly completed system enables real-time data transfer, supporting applications in maritime tracking, environmental monitoring, and industrial logistics.

Expanding Connectivity Through Satellite Technology

As per Rocket Lab's mission details, the Kinéis network allows objects worldwide to be connected and transmit crucial data efficiently. The technology aims to enhance decision-making processes by offering tracking, monitoring, and alerting functions. This constellation is expected to provide improved satellite-based IoT services, supporting industries that require reliable data transmission in remote areas.

Rocket Lab's Increasing Launch Frequency

Reportedly, Rocket Lab has recorded an active launch schedule, with the "High Five" mission being the fourth launch of 2025. Just days earlier, on March 14, an Electron rocket carried a radar satellite for the Japanese Earth-imaging company iQPS. In 2024, the Electron vehicle completed 14 missions, the highest in its operational history. Two suborbital launches were conducted using the HASTE variant, designed for hypersonic testing.