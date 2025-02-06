Rocket Lab Delays IoT Satellite Launch to Ensure Safe Trajectory in Space

Rocket Lab has delayed the launch of its "IOT 4 You and Me" mission to prevent any potential collision with existing satellites and the International Space Station. The mission, set to deploy five Internet of Things (IoT) satellites was put on hold to ensure a safe trajectory for the rocket. A revised launch schedule is yet to be confirmed. The Electron rocket, measuring 18 meters in height, was due to lift off from New Zealand. The company stated that careful monitoring of orbital traffic is being conducted before proceeding with the launch. The decision aligns with growing efforts to mitigate space debris and prevent congestion in low Earth orbit.

Mission Status and Broadcast Details

According to reports, Rocket Lab has assured that the mission will be streamed live on its website approximately 30 minutes before liftoff. This mission marks Rocket Lab's first launch of 2025 and is the fourth of five launches planned for Kinéis' satellite network. Once complete, the constellation will consist of 25 nanosatellites aimed at global connectivity for IoT applications.

Purpose of the Satellite Deployment

The satellite network is described as an advanced tool for tracking, monitoring and alerting users in real-time. These functions are designed to support industries reliant on remote data collection and decision-making. The satellites are expected to be placed in a 646-kilometre circular orbit approximately 66.5 minutes after launch. The system's capability is intended to optimise logistical operations while reducing risks for various sectors.

Previous Launches and Future Plans

Rocket Lab successfully launched 16 missions in 2024, consisting of 14 orbital flights with the Electron rocket and two suborbital hypersonic test flights using the HASTE variant. The company remains committed to expanding its launch operations while addressing space traffic concerns to enhance mission safety and sustainability in orbit.