Rocket Lab’s Neutron Rocket to Land at Sea, First Launch Set for 2025

Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket will launch in 2025, using a sea-based platform for recovery and expanding mission capabilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 March 2025 22:46 IST
Photo Credit: Rocket Lab

Highlights
  • Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket will launch in late 2025
  • The rocket will land at sea using the “Return on Investment” barge
  • A new flat satellite system, Flatellite, has been introduced
Rocket Lab has confirmed that its reusable Neutron rocket is set for its first launch in the latter half of 2025. The announcement was made during the company's earnings call on 26 February, where Peter Beck, Founder and CEO, outlined plans to address increasing demand for medium-lift launch services. He stated that rapid development efforts are underway to bring the rocket online as quickly as possible. The Neutron rocket has been designed to serve defence, security, and scientific missions, filling a gap in the market where launch options remain limited. A new offshore barge, named “Return on Investment,” is set to be used for rocket recovery, expanding mission possibilities.

Sea-Based Landing Platform Revealed

According to Rocket Lab, a modified offshore barge will be utilised as a landing platform for the Neutron rocket's recovery. Peter Beck highlighted that this addition will enhance operational flexibility by allowing for greater mission efficiency. The company aims to improve accessibility to space while ensuring the maximum performance of Neutron's capabilities.

Flatellite: Rocket Lab's New Satellite Platform

Rocket Lab has also introduced “Flatellite,” a flat satellite system engineered for large-scale deployment. Sources have reported that these satellites will be manufactured in high volumes to support large constellations. The design enables efficient stacking, allowing for multiple satellites to be launched together, optimising payload capacity. Peter Beck stated that this initiative aligns with Rocket Lab's vision of establishing an end-to-end space service, extending its role beyond launch services to satellite operations.

Electron Launches Continue

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket remains active, with an upcoming launch scheduled for this month. Reports indicate that an agreement has been signed with the Japanese company Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space (iQPS) for multiple missions over the next two years. According to Shunsuke Onishi, CEO of iQPS, the reliability and frequency of Electron missions align with their objectives for building a satellite constellation.

Further reading: Rocket Lab, Neutron rocket, reusable rocket, space launch, satellite technology, sea landing, Flatellite, Electron rocket, iQPS, space exploration
