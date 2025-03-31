Eight satellites designed to detect and monitor wildfires have been launched into orbit by Rocket Lab. The mission, named "Finding Hot Wildfires Near You," was conducted for OroraTech, a Germany-based company focused on thermal imaging technology. The launch took place at Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, on March 26 at 11:30 a.m. EST. The Electron rocket which is standing at 59 feet tall, carried out the mission, releasing the satellites into their designated orbit. The deployment process was completed in under an hour after liftoff, ensuring that the payloads were positioned correctly for their fire-detection operations.

Satellites to Strengthen Global Fire Detection

Reportedly, the newly launched satellites will join an existing constellation that tracks wildfires through thermal infrared imaging. The network operates around the clock. It provides real-time data on wildfire activity worldwide. The latest batch has been placed in orbit at a 97-degree inclination which approximately 550 kilometres above Earth. The company aims to expand the constellation to more than 100 satellites.

CEO Highlights Practical Applications

During the launch broadcast, OroraTech CEO Martin Langer said that the technology will allow real-time wildfire tracking. He mentioned that foresters and other users could access fire data directly on their mobile devices. This can help them predict the spread of fires efficiently. The goal is to make space-based wildfire data accessible to those on the ground, improving response times and fire management.

Fast-Paced Mission Execution

Reports indicate that the mission was prepared within four months, demonstrating a rapid turnaround in satellite deployment. The timing was planned to ensure that the new satellites would be operational ahead of the peak wildfire season. This launch marks Rocket Lab's fifth mission of the year, with another scheduled in the coming weeks for hypersonic technology testing under the DART AE programme.