Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone With Minor Changes Reportedly in Development Ahead of Release

iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone With Minor Changes Reportedly in Development Ahead of Release

It is expected to carry similar changes as the iOS 18.2.1 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 14:37 IST
iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone With Minor Changes Reportedly in Development Ahead of Release

iOS 18.3.1 update is rumoured to build upon Apple's recent iOS 18.3 update

Highlights
  • iOS 18.3.1 is reported to be released for iPhone in the coming weeks
  • The update may address security vulnerabilities and bugs
  • Apple continues to work on iOS 18.4 update ahead of its April release
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS 18.3 update for iPhone last month and is likely to roll out the next big update with major changes to Apple Intelligence in April. However, the Cupertino-based technology giant is working on another update that may precede iOS 18.4, according to a report. iOS 18.3.1 for iPhone is reportedly in development at Apple as a minor update which could be aimed at addressing bugs and introducing fixes for security vulnerabilities.

iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone

Citing website's analytics logs, MacRumors highlighted that the iOS 18.3.1 update for iPhone in is in the works. It is likely to be released in the next few weeks, the report states, claiming their logs as a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS updates. However, it won't be a major introduction and is expected to carry similar changes as the iOS 18.2.1 update which was released in the second week of January.

It is reported to bring fixes for any bugs reported in previous updates, alongside security fixes for vulnerabilities. The update may build upon the changes introduced by Apple with the iOS 18.3 update. The company rolled back Apple Intelligence-powered Notification Summaries for News and Entertainment-related content following flak received from BBC, which approached Apple about false information being added to AI summaries.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker continues to work on the iOS 18.4 update which is likely to arrive in April. Past reports suggest it will include a newer version of Siri that the company has been marketing since WWDC 2024.

In addition to its existing capabilities, it is expected to have the capability of tapping into a user's personal data and reading the screen's contents to provide query responses. Further, it may also be able to analyse emails, messages, photos, calendar events, files and other data to shape answers relevant to the questions. Other changes which are expected to be part of the update include more emojis and support for additional languages.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18, iOS 18.3, iOS 18.3.1, IPhone, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Qualcomm Says Arm Has Withdrawn License Breach Notice

Related Stories

iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone With Minor Changes Reportedly in Development Ahead of Release
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Surfaces on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Might Go on Sale Later in February
  3. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  6. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  8. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
  9. Microplastics Found in Human Brain Tissue, Study Shows Rising Levels
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos to Add SynthID AI Watermark to Images Enhanced With Magic Editor
  2. NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
  3. Global Tablet Shipments Rebounded in 2024 as Apple Retains Top Spot: Report
  4. Microplastics Found in Human Brain Tissue, Study Shows Rising Levels
  5. OnePlus 13 Mini Expected to Debut in April; OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Vivo V50 India Launch Date Set for February 17; to Be Equipped With AI Features
  7. Mistral Introduces Le Chat AI Assistant Apps on iOS and Android
  8. ByBit Pays Rs. 9.27 Crore Penalty, Completes FIU-IND Registration
  9. New Algorithm Uses Fiber Optic Cables to Improve Earthquake Detection Globally
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Will Feature Magnets and Mouse Functionality, Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »