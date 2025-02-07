Apple released the iOS 18.3 update for iPhone last month and is likely to roll out the next big update with major changes to Apple Intelligence in April. However, the Cupertino-based technology giant is working on another update that may precede iOS 18.4, according to a report. iOS 18.3.1 for iPhone is reportedly in development at Apple as a minor update which could be aimed at addressing bugs and introducing fixes for security vulnerabilities.

Citing website's analytics logs, MacRumors highlighted that the iOS 18.3.1 update for iPhone in is in the works. It is likely to be released in the next few weeks, the report states, claiming their logs as a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS updates. However, it won't be a major introduction and is expected to carry similar changes as the iOS 18.2.1 update which was released in the second week of January.

It is reported to bring fixes for any bugs reported in previous updates, alongside security fixes for vulnerabilities. The update may build upon the changes introduced by Apple with the iOS 18.3 update. The company rolled back Apple Intelligence-powered Notification Summaries for News and Entertainment-related content following flak received from BBC, which approached Apple about false information being added to AI summaries.

Meanwhile, the iPhone maker continues to work on the iOS 18.4 update which is likely to arrive in April. Past reports suggest it will include a newer version of Siri that the company has been marketing since WWDC 2024.

In addition to its existing capabilities, it is expected to have the capability of tapping into a user's personal data and reading the screen's contents to provide query responses. Further, it may also be able to analyse emails, messages, photos, calendar events, files and other data to shape answers relevant to the questions. Other changes which are expected to be part of the update include more emojis and support for additional languages.