37,000-Year-Old Ritual Gathering Space Discovered in Israel’s Manot Cave

A chamber believed to have hosted ritual gatherings as early as 37,000 years ago has been uncovered in the depths of Manot Cave in northern Israel. Archaeologists estimate the space, illuminated by torchlight during ceremonies, could accommodate up to 100 individuals. The findings, led by Omry Barzilai from the University of Haifa, suggest ritualistic activities were likely inspired by spiritual or mythological beliefs.

Evidence of Ritual Practices

The study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Excavations at the cave's entrance previously revealed evidence of human occupation dating back to around 46,000 years, as per sources. However, the recent discovery deep within the cave highlights its use for collective rituals during the Aurignacian period, characterised by distinctive tools, beads, and figurines associated with ancient European cultures.

According to reports, the chamber's natural acoustics made it suitable for gatherings, while a unique carved boulder resembling a tortoise shell was found within. Engraved lines on the boulder were created using sharp stones, as determined by microscopic analysis. The cultural or spiritual significance of tortoises in this context remains unclear, though tortoise shells have been linked to burials in the region during later periods.

Radiometric Dating Supports Age Estimate

The age of the engraved boulder and ritual artefacts was determined through uranium decay analysis. This method, applied to mineral crusts on the boulder, yielded an estimated age of 37,000 to 35,000 years. A similar dating technique was used on a deer antler discovered nearby, which bore signs of human modification.

Reports indicate that ash particles in the chamber suggest the use of torches to illuminate the pitch-black space, though no fire pits were identified. The findings offer significant insight into early ritualistic behaviour in the Middle East, drawing parallels with similar activities in European caves, such as the Neanderthal-built structures found in Bruniquel Cave in France.