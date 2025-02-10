Technology News
English Edition

JWST Unveils HH 30’s Protoplanetary Disk, Showing Dust Grains and Jets

JWST’s image of HH 30 showcases its protoplanetary disk, revealing dust grains, jets, and dynamic structures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2025 13:00 IST
JWST Unveils HH 30’s Protoplanetary Disk, Showing Dust Grains and Jets

Photo Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, Tazaki et al.

JWST captures a stunning image of a young star encircled by a dense dust and gas disk.

Highlights
  • JWST captures HH 30’s dense disk with bright jets and dust grains
  • Microscopic dust plays a key role in planetary formation in HH 30
  • High-speed jet activity and spiral structures observed in the disk
Advertisement

A striking image of a young star surrounded by a dense disk of dust and gas has been captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The image showcases Herbig Haro 30 (HH 30), a celestial formation located in the Taurus constellation. Bright jets of material are seen extending from the disk as light interacts with the surrounding gas and dust. The star at the center remains hidden due to the dense disk encircling it. The interaction of powerful stellar winds with surrounding matter creates shockwaves, illuminating the region. These illuminated areas provide valuable insights into how dust grains move within protoplanetary disks, a crucial step in planetary formation.

Dust Grains Crucial for Planetary Formation Identified

According to research published in The Astrophysical Journal, microscopic dust grains, measuring only one-millionth of a meter, were identified within HH 30's protoplanetary disk. These grains play a key role in planet formation by gradually clumping together to form larger particles. The European Space Agency (ESA) stated that this dense dust layer serves as an essential foundation for the development of planetary bodies. The accumulation of dust into a concentrated layer allows for the gradual formation of pebbles, which eventually coalesce into planets.

Distinct Structures and Jet Activity Observed

As reported by space.com, observations conducted by a team led by Ryo Tazaki of the University of Tokyo combined JWST data with findings from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Hubble Space Telescope. The analysis revealed intricate structures within the disk, including a high-speed jet emerging perpendicular to the disk's plane. This jet is surrounded by a wider cone-shaped outflow, suggesting significant ongoing activity. A spiral-like feature and a tidal tail were detected, with researchers suggesting that these patterns could be caused by a jet's oscillation, a stellar companion, or a nearby star that passed through the region approximately 1,000 years ago.

Significance of the Discovery

These findings highlight the dynamic nature of protoplanetary disks, where both microscopic dust particles and large-scale jets influence the formation of planetary systems. The captured image of HH 30 provides crucial data on the role of dust migration and accumulation in star-forming regions. Scientists continue to analyse these observations to refine models of planetary development and improve understanding of the early stages of solar system formation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JWST, HH 30, protoplanetary disk, space discovery, planetary formation, dust grains, star formation, astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Qualcomm Says Arm Has Withdrawn License Breach Notice
iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone With Minor Changes Reportedly in Development Ahead of Release

Related Stories

JWST Unveils HH 30’s Protoplanetary Disk, Showing Dust Grains and Jets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 9a Display Bezels Spotted in Leaked Design Render
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series to Be Manufactured in India at Chennai Factory
  5. Oppo Find N5 Will Arrive in China and Global Markets on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Switch Back to Exynos Silicon: Report
  7. Sony to Offer PlayStation Plus Users Five-Day Extension After Global Outage
#Latest Stories
  1. Malicious Machine Learning Models Discovered on Hugging Face: Report
  2. iPhone SE 4 Design Surfaces Online via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  3. Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Turns to Blockchain, AI to Curb Sophisticated Crimes
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Use Exynos SoCs as Foundry Achieves More Than 30 Percent Yield: Report
  5. NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Ancient Rock Sample on Mars' Jezero Crater
  6. Apple’s ELEGNT AI Framework Can Help Non-Humanoid Robots Convey Intent Via Movement
  7. Gemini With Imagen 3 Will Let Google Workspace Users Generate Images of People
  8. GenAI to Boost India's IT Industry's Productivity by Up to 45 Percent, EY India Survey Shows
  9. Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 Confirmed: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Crime Beat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch High-Stakes Crime Thriller Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »