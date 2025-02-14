Technology News
Scientists Detects Most Energetic Neutrino Ever in the Mediterranean Sea

A deep-sea telescope has recorded the most energetic neutrino ever observed, shedding light on extreme cosmic events.

Updated: 14 February 2025 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: pixabay/geralt

A record-breaking high-energy neutrino has been detected deep in the Mediterranean Sea.

Highlights
  • KM3NeT detects highest-energy neutrino ever recorded
  • Deep-sea telescope captures 220 quadrillion electron volts
  • Scientists investigate origins of the cosmic ghost particle
A neutrino with an energy level never observed before has been detected in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea. The subatomic particle, measuring an estimated 220 quadrillion electron volts, was recorded by a detector within the Cubic Kilometre Neutrino Telescope (KM3NeT). This discovery marks a significant milestone, as it surpasses previous neutrino detections by nearly 100 times in terms of energy. The precise origin of this particle remains undeetermined, though it is believed to have been generated by a high-energy cosmic event. Scientists are investigating its source and potential links to extreme astrophysical phenomena.

High-Energy Neutrino Tracked in Deep-Sea Detector

According to findings published in Nature, the neutrino was identified when it briefly interacted with KM3NeT's sensors, located at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. The telescope, divided into two sections—Astroparticle Research with Cosmics in the Abyss (ARCA) and Oscillation Research with Cosmics in the Abyss (ORCA)—is designed to capture rare, high-energy neutrinos. The detection was made in February 2023 by ARCA, positioned 80 kilometres off the coast of Sicily and submerged 3.5 kilometres below sea level.

Neutrinos: Elusive Cosmic Messengers

Neutrinos are elementary particles that carry no electric charge and possess nearly negligible mass. Due to their weak interactions with matter, they pass through most objects undetected. Billions of neutrinos constantly travel through the human body and the Earth without any interaction. Their detection requires highly sensitive instruments, such as those deployed in KM3NeT, which use Cherenkov radiation—a faint blue glow produced when particles travel through water faster than the speed of light in that medium—to trace their movement.

Potential Origins and Further Research

The energy levels and trajectory of the detected neutrino indicate that it could have originated from a powerful cosmic accelerator. Researchers suggest that sources such as black holes, supernovae, or pulsars might have propelled it. Another hypothesis being considered is that the particle emerged from a cosmic ray interacting with light from the cosmic microwave background. Scientists aim to expand KM3NeT to increase detection capabilities, allowing for deeper exploration of high-energy neutrinos and their origins.

According to Paschal Coyle, a researcher at the National Centre for Scientific Research in France, said in a statement, that this discovery represents a step towards unveiling more about extreme cosmic events and their impact on the universe.

Further reading: Neutrino, Cosmic Rays, High-Energy Physics, KM3NeT, Mediterranean Sea, Astrophysics, Particle Physics, Supernova, Black Hole
