Technology News
English Edition

Physicists Predict Exotic ‘Paraparticles’ Defying Fermion and Boson Classifications

Physicists propose a new type of particle, 'paraparticles,' offering potential for quantum computing advancements

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 16:00 IST
Physicists Predict Exotic ‘Paraparticles’ Defying Fermion and Boson Classifications

Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Particles, termed "paraparticles," has been theorized by physicists

Highlights
  • New ‘paraparticles’ discovered by physicists challenge quantum physics
  • Paraparticles may have future applications in quantum computing
  • The discovery could open doors to undiscovered particles in nature
Advertisement

A new category of particles, termed "paraparticles," has been theorized by physicists, offering a fresh perspective on the fundamental building blocks of nature. These particles defy traditional classifications of fermions and bosons, presenting unique properties that could revolutionize understanding in quantum mechanics and potentially enhance quantum computing capabilities. The mathematical model defining paraparticles opens up possibilities for experimental realization using advanced quantum computing systems, as suggested by experts in the field. This discovery hints at the existence of undiscovered particles in the natural world.

Proposed Characteristics and Implications

According to a study published in Nature, led by Zhiyuan Wang of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics and Kaden Hazzard of Rice University, paraparticles exhibit behaviors distinct from those of fermions and bosons. The researchers developed a theoretical framework that allows these particles to exist in any dimensional setting, broadening the scope for their potential applications. Unlike fermions, which adhere to the Pauli exclusion principle, or bosons, which prefer shared states, paraparticles possess their own unique exclusion rules.

Wang revealed to Nature that this concept emerged unexpectedly during his Ph.D. research in 2021. The challenge of recreating paraparticles in controlled conditions remains, but quantum computing advancements may make it possible. Experts believe their properties could contribute to reduced error rates in quantum computational systems.

Comparison with Anyons

Reports from Nature have highlighted the distinction between paraparticles and another exotic particle type, anyons, which were recently demonstrated in a one-dimensional setting by a team led by Joyce Kwan and Markus Greiner at Harvard University. The rubidium-87 atoms used in their experiment displayed twisted wavefunctions, a hallmark of anyonic behavior. Unlike paraparticles, anyons' wavefunctions retain a memory of their positional swaps, making them highly relevant for quantum information storage.

Although paraparticles may not possess the same robustness as anyons, their ability to exist in three-dimensional spaces makes them a compelling area for further exploration. These advancements signal exciting opportunities in the realm of quantum physics and computing technologies.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: quantum physics, paraparticles, fermions, bosons, quantum computing, theoretical physics, particle discovery, scientific research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Blended Wing Passenger Plane to Cut Fuel Consumption by 50 Percent, Launching by 2030
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Physicists Predict Exotic ‘Paraparticles’ Defying Fermion and Boson Classifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  3. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  4. Realme 14x 4G Receives FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Up Network, DreamSmart Launch Web3 Smart Glasses with Google Gemini
  2. Circle Says USDC Crosses $18 Trillion Lifetime Transactions Milestone
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Likely to Get a Telephoto Macro Camera; Tipped to Carry 2K Flat Screen
  4. Honor Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Globally Alongside Magic 7 Lite: Price, Specifications
  5. CyberPowerPC India to Give Away Custom-Built PC With GeForce 4080 Super GPU at Bengaluru Comic Con 2025
  6. Asus NUC 14 Essential Mini PC With Intel Core N-Series CPUs Unveiled: See Features
  7. Nubia Flip 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, 3-Inch Cover Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Physicists Predict Exotic ‘Paraparticles’ Defying Fermion and Boson Classifications
  9. Mad Square Part 2 Confirmed to be Available on Netflix Post Theatrical Release: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »