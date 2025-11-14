Technology News
Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Launch Next Month With a Snapdragon Chip

The Vivo S50 series has reportedly been codenamed Battle Angel (translated from Chinese).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 18:34 IST
Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Launch Next Month With a Snapdragon Chip

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S50 series is expected to succeed the Vivo S30 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo S50 series could feature a Sony IMX882 sensor
  • Vivo S50 series might get a 3D fingerprint sensor
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Vivo S50 series launch timeline and key specifications have surfaced online again. Comprising the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, the lineup is tipped to launch next month. The Vivo S50 series could be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon chipset, which is said to be placed under the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. In the past, the display sizes and camera configurations of the two phones have also surfaced online, hinting at the possible upgrades that the two might offer over the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini.

Vivo S50 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked that the purported Vivo S50 series, codenamed Battle Angel, might be launched in China in December. Moreover, some key specifications of the lineup have also surfaced online. The Vivo S50 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm's yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is rumoured to be less powerful than the flagship 3nm octa Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

vivo s50 series specs dcs inline Vivo S50 series

Vivo S50 series could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The Vivo S50 series could feature a Sony IMX882 primary camera on the back. It could also get a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint 2.0 sensor for security. The phones in the series will reportedly offer an upgrade “core experience” over their predecessor, the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini. Additionally, the lineup is said to sport a “minimalist and lightweight” design. The company could be targeting the online customers with the Vivo S50 series. However, since the company has yet to confirm the launch of the handsets, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo S50 could feature a 6.59-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which would be smaller than its predecessor's 6.67-inch 1.5K touchscreen. Meanwhile, the Vivo S50 Pro Mini could be equipped with a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering a 120Hz refresh rate. Both handsets will reportedly ship with a metal frame as well. For optics, the Vivo S50 could carry a periscope telephoto camera on the back with a “flagship midsole contact image sensor” (translated from Chinese).

To recap, the Vivo S30 is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. The Vivo S30 also features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50, Vivo S50 series, Vivo, Vivo S30 Pro Mini, Vivo S30
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing IQ-X Series Industrial Chipsets, Supports AI Workflows for Smart Industries

