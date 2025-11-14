Technology News
English Edition

Google Expands Native Call Recording to Older Pixel Phones With Latest Update

When a recording starts, the app will play a warning message or beep to alert the other caller.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 18:49 IST
Google Expands Native Call Recording to Older Pixel Phones With Latest Update

It will now be available to Pixel 6 and newer models, including Pixel 7 Pro and 8 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • The feature appears with the November Feature Drop and app v198
  • Rollout begins with Pixel 6 and expands to newer supported models
  • Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 already offer AI-powered call tools
Google is likely working on its Pixel 10a handset, with early leaks already beginning to surface. Amid the growing buzz around the upcoming device, there is also some welcome news for users of older Pixel models. The Mountain View-based tech giant appears to be finally expanding one of its long-requested features to more models, giving existing Pixel owners something meaningful to look forward to even before the next hardware refresh. The company has quietly begun enabling native call recording on older Pixels, and reports now confirm that the feature is expanding to more users.

Google Enables Call Recording on Supported Pixel Models Starting With Pixel 6

Several Pixel users are now seeing a new call recording option in the Google Phone app. According to a 9to5Google report, the option appears for users running the November Feature Drop and version 198 of the Google Phone app. Beta users with newer builds are also reportedly beginning to receive it.

Google announced in September that call recording would be available on older Pixels, but the feature was not widely available until now. As the rollout expands, more supported devices are expected to gain access over the coming days.

The company confirmed that the feature will roll out to all supported Pixel phones starting with the Pixel 6. Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lineups already come equipped with AI-powered Call Notes and recording tools. Therefore, the feature should soon be available to Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series models as well.

When a recording starts, the app will play a warning message or beep to alert the other caller. This is required by regional laws and cannot be turned off. Once the update is available, the Call Recording setting can be found under Settings > Call Assist in the Phone app. After enabling it, users can choose to automatically record calls from unknown numbers or specific contacts. A record button will also appear on the call screen for manual recording.

Notably, Google rolled out the November 2025 Pixel Feature Drop earlier this week, introducing several upgrades across Pixel devices. It added a Remix tool in the Messages app that lets users restyle photos using the Nano Banana editing model. The update also includes AI-driven notification summaries, which are said to display key details more quickly, and new alerts that will warn users about potential scams in chat messages. 

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel, Pixel Drop, Google, Pixel Call Recording, Pixel Phone App, Google Pixel 6
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google DeepMind Introduces SIMA 2, a Gemini-Powered AI Agent That Can Play Video Games

Google Expands Native Call Recording to Older Pixel Phones With Latest Update
