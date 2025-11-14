OnePlus 15R has been confirmed to launch soon in global markets, including India. The China-based tech firm teased the handset's debut during a livestream for the unveiling of its flagship OnePlus 15 in India and other markets. Other details, like pricing, exact launch date, and features, are expected to be revealed in the coming days. However, the OnePlus 15R is widely expected to launch as the rebranded model of the OnePlus Ace 6. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It might feature a dual rear camera unit.

OnePlus 15R Launch Timeline, Price, Specifications (Expected)

During its flagship OnePlus 15's global launch, including in India, the Chinese smartphone maker teased the upcoming OnePlus 15R, hinting at an imminent launch. On top of this, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Yogesh Brar has shared that the handset could be launched in India by the middle of December. It is expected to be priced the same as the OnePlus 13R, which was launched in India earlier this year in January, at starting a price of Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant.

While the details regarding the phone remain under wraps, it is widely expected to debut in global markets as the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which was recently unveiled in China on October 27. Hence, one can look at the pricing, technical specifications, and features of the OnePlus Ace 6 for reference.

To recap, it price in China, at launch, was set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage were priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 36,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 38,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 42,200), respectively.

On the other hand, its top-of-the-line model, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, was launched at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 48,400). However, the 1TB storage configuration might not be available in other countries. It should be noted that the new OnePlus 15 is available in China in a 1TB storage variant as well, but the same is not offered in other countries.

While the OnePlus Ace 6 ships Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China, in India and other global markets, it might ship with OxygenOS 16, which is also based on Android 16. It is equipped with a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K (1,272x2,800 pixels) resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The resolution and screen refresh rate are similar to the company's flagship OnePlus 15. It packs a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, while missing out on wireless charging.

Powering the OnePlus Ace 6 is Qualcomm's last year's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with a G2 Wi-Fi chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. It also gets an under-display 3D fingerprint sensor for security. For photos and videos, the handset carries a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, the OnePlus Ace 6 boasts a 16-megapixel selfie camera.